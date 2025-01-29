Animal abusers and neglectful pet owners have been put on notice, with Roger Cook promising three times as many RSPCA inspectors will be on the beat if his government is re-elected. WA Labor is pledging a more than five-fold increase in annual funding for the animal welfare organisation, from $1.3 million to $7 million. The funding will mean 49 inspectors, up from a current workforce of 18. The promise, ahead of the March 8 State election, comes after a series of shocking animal welfare incidents in WA. An Australia Day long weekend reveller was caught on tape jumping from a boat in Mandurah and grabbing a black swan, while a woman was jailed in December after she threw her pet Maltese Shih-Tzu named Princess off the second storey of a shopping centre carpark. RSPCA inspectors have also busted deadbeat owners for neglecting their pets — including a Port Hedland man who was charged after his dog was found emaciated and suffering from maggot-infested wounds. The RSPCA — which has undertaken about 7000 investigations each year for the last two years — will be able to send inspectors in teams of two, instead of alone, as an improved security measure, if it receives the boost. The $21.3 million investment over three years would be the biggest uptick in funding the RSPCA has ever received. It will allow the RSPCA to scale up its call centre, which has seen a 76 per cent increase in calls since 2016. The charity received a record 28,000 calls in 2023-24, but more than 10,000 of these went unanswered due to a lack of resources. The money will also go to animal care, rehabilitation and veterinary care for animals in strife. WA Labor previously doubled the RSPCA’s funding after a 2021 commitment. The Premier said his Government was committed to “supporting the RSPCA to support animals”. “Today’s historic $21.3 million investment recognises the invaluable work of RSPCA inspectors, allowing them to conduct more animal welfare inspections across the State and improving safety conditions,” Mr Cook said. “Only a WA Labor Government will invest in the future of the RSPCA.” RSPCA chief executive Ben Cave thanked WA Labor for the commitment. “The funding announcement today will be transformative for RSPCA WA. It will enable us to build capacity to meet the growing demands on our services, in line with the expectations of the community,” Mr Cave said. The Government has claimed the Opposition has pledged to cut off funding for the RSPCA. In June, outgoing Nationals MP Mia Davies asked if the Government would “cease all funding to the organisation so no further taxpayer dollars will be used to attack” the live sheep export trade. The RSPCA has called live sheep exports “cruel and unfixable”. Mr Cook — whose Government disagreed with the Albanese Government’s decision to end the trade — replied in parliament that he was “dumbfounded” by the suggestion. “The RSPCA is about protecting puppies. It is about protecting all manner of animals, all creatures great and small, to make sure that we see the very values that we believe uphold our humanity—that is, that acts of cruelty are not perpetrated—right throughout our community,” he said. “Quite frankly, I am appalled by the question.”