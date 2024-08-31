A shot-hole borer scare in WA’s South West has put councils on edge — sparking calls for a greater awareness campaign to stop the spread of the tree-killing beetle. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis has already suggested widening the Perth metro area’s 871sqkm quarantine zone after several detections outside the area in recent weeks — including in Ellenbrook. The pest has so far led to the destruction of more than 3000 trees across at least 25 local governments since its first detection near Fremantle in August 2021. WA Local Government Association president Karen Chappel said other councils want clarity on changes, to prevent detections in their areas. “There’s a grave concern from local governments that people are moving green waste around,” Ms Chappel said. “There’s a feeling from councils that there needs to be better visibility around where the quarantine zone is. Councils are feeling quite strongly that there’s a lack of understanding.” The shires of York and Northam have expressed concern the public could dump infested city tree cuttings in regional tips because of boundary confusion. “It can cost you an arm and a leg to get into a tip down in Perth,” York shire president Kevin Trent said. “We are keen to make sure that who may have property here and have retired to Perth, don’t bring garden waste up to our rubbish dump — which if you’ve got a tip pass, you can get in for free.” Northam president Chris Antonio said better education was a priority. “It’s a potentially explosive issue. The thing for us is trying to educate the public,” he said. A false alarm was raised in the Shire of Harvey last week when staff misidentified a European house borer for a shot-hole borer in two locations. Report borer damage through the MyPestGuide Reporter app, phone the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881, or visit the department’s website.