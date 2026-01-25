First it was fire — now flooding is predicted to close for days the road linking WA to the Eastern States via the Nullarbor Plain.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services on Monday afternoon said the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Luana, which had battered the Kimberley, were moving south and would bring severe weather, including heavy rainfall to large parts of WA’s east and south on Tuesday and Wednesday.

DFES Assistant Commissioner Peter Sutton said heavy rainfall combined with a dry landscape would likely flood the Eyre Highway, which could see it closed for several days.

His comments came after a bushfire caused by lightning jumped the highway on Monday, closing it from Norseman to the South Australian border.

Mr Sutton said DFES and Main Roads had provided advance notification of the anticipated weather and potential extended road impacts to the local community, travellers in the area, and industry including transport and supermarkets so they could prepare.

Camera Icon The Eyre Highway was closed between Norseman and the South Australian border on Monday. Credit: Unknown / Supplied

He said flooded roads might also isolate remote communities and stations, and DFES was making contact to understand their preparedness and stock levels.

“For those in areas with flood warnings including parts of the Kimberley, Pilbara and Goldfields Midlands, make sure you pack enough supplies and fuel if a road floods and you need to turn around,” he said.

“Warnings and advice will change as the system develops over the coming days so it’s very important people have their emergency plan ready to go and stay up to date with the latest on Emergency WA.

“Our message is to be across the conditions in your area wherever you are and be ready to act if you are impacted by bushfires, storms or floods.

“We urge the community to keep monitoring Emergency WA for the latest warnings and follow the advice to stay safe.

“Create an emergency plan using the Emergency WA app or website and set up to 10 watch zones on the app to be notified if you need to put your plan into action.”

The Nullarbor was last seriously affected by flooding in March 2024, which not only closed the highway but also the Trans-Australia railway link to the Eastern States for several weeks, leaving families trapped on their properties.

Emergency WA on Monday issued a bushfire watch-and-act notice for people along the highway, saying: “There is a possible threat to lives as a fire is burning in the area and conditions are changing.”

Just after noon on Monday, the bushfire was reported as “stationary” but had the potential to be pushed in a north-easterly direction, with winds expected to increase in the afternoon.

The fire was reported at 7.12pm on Sunday and had continued to burn throughout the night, with firefighters working on scene throughout Monday.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, reduce speed, drive carefully and reassess any planned travel through the area.

To remain updated, people can visit Main Roads Travel Map and Emergency WA.