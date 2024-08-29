Premier Roger Cook is “disappointed” at a local shire who approved a Gypsy Jokers-run burn out event, saying the decision will waste police resources. Councillors at the Shire of Beverley, in WA’s Wheatbelt region, on Wednesday unanimously approved the Westdale Dirt Drags — which has been running for 12 years — despite being urged by Police Commissioner Col Blanch not to. Mr Blanch said he was “extremely disappointed” the council had allowed “a known criminal organisation to hold a public event” and that police would now have to “allocate a sufficient number of officers to police the area” The commissioner said past dirt drag events had resulted in incidents that required police to attend. Speaking from Geraldton on Thursday, the Premier also expressed his frustration. “The police commissioner requested the Shire of Beverley not to approve this because they know that that will require police resources to be put in place, simply to supervise that particular festival,” Mr Cook said. “I think that was quite a reasonable request from the police commissioner, and obviously we’re disappointed the Shire Beverley has now allowed this event to go ahead.” Mr Cook referred further questions on how officers would respond to the event to Mr Blanch and WA Police. A councillor told The West the decision had been made based on the planning application before elected members. “This has been running for 12 years and we have never had a problem,” they said. Event oganisers celebrated council’s decision on Facebook and said it would be “ONE OF THE BIGGEST WESTDALES YET!!!!”