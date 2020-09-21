Search
WA road toll: Two dead after separate horror crashes in Grass Valley and the Goldfields

Headshot of Rourke Walsh
Rourke WalshThe West Australian
Two men died on WA roads this weekend after separate crashes across the State.
Two men died on WA roads this weekend after separate crashes across the State.

Separate crashes across WA claimed the lives of two drivers this weekend as the State’s road toll grew to 107 in 2020.

A 66-year-old man died on Friday night after his four-wheel-drive veered off the highway and slammed into a tree north-east of Perth.

Police say the man was driving a Toyota Landcruiser east on Great Eastern Highway about 6.40pm when he failed to negotiate a bend and hit a tree near the intersection of Christmas Road in Grass Valley.

Major Crash officers are investigating after the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Less than 24 hours later a truck driver died after his Mack prime mover carrying 25,000 litres of water tipped onto its side after veering off the road in the Goldfields.

The 55-year-old sole occupant was driving north-west, spraying Mount Monger South Road, 16 kilometres south west of Mount Monger Road at Emu Flat about 4pm on Saturday when his truck went over the edge of the roadway on a bend.

Major Crash officers are investigating after the South Kalgoorlie man died at the scene.

Anyone with information on either incident can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

