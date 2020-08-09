Search
WA weather: Regional WA feels the effects of four-day stormageddon

Rangi HiriniThe West Australian

Perth's wild weather

VideoWild weather has lashed WA.

As Perth was hammered with an afternoon shower, the State’s Mid West witnessed a different weather event.

Parts of regional WA copped some of today’s wild weather, with areas of the Mid West witnessing dust storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology of WA had warned the State to brace for damaging winds which could cause raised dust.

A photo posted online showed a small dust storm in Mount Magnet, rendering distant power lines barely visible.

By 2.30pm, DFES had cancelled a Take Action advice for parts of the Midwest and Gascoyne.

But the wet weather is expected to continue to make its way inland across the State’s coast towards the Goldfields region.

