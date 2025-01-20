Rainfall records have been smashed in WA’s north, with Karratha recording more than 274mm of rain in the past 24 hours as Cyclone Sean moves west. It comes as authorities had to rescue two vehicles from floodwaters in Mardie and Maitland, near Karratha, on Sunday evening and Monday morning respectively. Tropical Cyclone Sean was declared on Sunday, with the category three storm expected to move west, parallel to the Pilbara coast, before strengthening. Once west of the Pilbara, it is expected to turn to the southwest and move away from the coast. The storm is currently moving southwest at 17km/h with sustained winds of up to 130km/h and gusts up to 185km/h. Karratha recorded 274.22mm of rain since 9am on Sunday — the highest rainfall in almost 20 years — surpassing the Pilbara town’s previous record of 212.4mm of rainfall on October 1, 2006. A Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed a vehicle carrying up to four passengers became trapped in Maitland about 9pm on Sunday, after floodwater rose to the height of the car’s wind-mirrors. All passengers were extracted by about 9.45pm. Less than three hours later, volunteer firefighters and SES staff responded to a rescue in Mardie, following reports a vehicle carrying up to four passengers had washed off the road. It is understood all passengers were taken to a local hospital. A cyclone emergency warning is in place for Thevernard Island to Ningaloo, including Exmouth and North West Cape. People in the area have been told to stay indoors, in the strongest, safest part of the building. “There is a threat to lives and homes,” a Department of Fires and Emergency Services spokesperson said. “You are in danger and need to act immediately. “Shelter indoors now, it is too late to leave. “Heavy to locally intense rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is possible between Mardie and North West Cape for the remainder of today. “Destructive wind gusts to 150km/h may occur about the North West Cape early this morning if the cyclone tracks a little further south than forecast.” Wild wind gusts of up to 120km/h are also occurring in coastal and island communities between Ningaloo and Mardie, including Onslow and Exmouth. A flood watch has also been issued for the Pilbara. “As the cyclone moves westwards, parallel to the north WA coast, a storm tide is forecast between Onslow and Exmouth during Monday afternoon’s high tide,” DFES said. “Large waves may produce minor flooding along the foreshore. “People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to help their neighbours.” A cyclone watch and act is also in place for Barrow Island, with residents warned to stay away from damaged buildings. “The cyclone has passed however there remains a possible threat,” DFES said. “Be aware of fallen powerlines, trees and other hazards. “Do not walk, drive, ride, swim, boat or play in floodwaters.” Locals living between Mardie and Ningaloo have also been warned of a possible threat to lives and homes. “You need to be aware of changing weather conditions and you should remain indoors while thunderstorms are present,” DFES said. “Stay in your home or shelter for safety. “If it is badly damaged, try to move to a safer place. “If you left the area, do not return until it is safe. “Do not go outside or try to check for damage yet.” DFES is monitoring the storm and are responding to requests for assistance. Lo’s cafe manager Steven Lo said he was forced to close his Karratha cafe an hour early on Sunday because of heavy rain. “We normally close at 3.30pm, but yesterday the rain was too heavy we closed around 2.30pm and the kitchen was closed at 1pm; an hour earlier than normal,” he said. “We had no customers around and I sent our staff home, otherwise, it would have been quite dangerous. “The rain was super heavy so I moved the tables and chairs indoors yesterday. “But we’re back to business as normal now.” Karratha Pharmacy 777’s Tanisha Potter said staff continued to serve customers while mopping up the rain-soaked floor. “We were open our usual hours yesterday, from 8am to 8pm, and kept serving and mopping the floors at the same time,” she said. “It was really windy but we didn’t have any power outages or anything like that. “We weren’t too busy, people were staying out of the rain.” Karratha resident Mick Joyce said he was enjoying the cooler weather and was pleased there was no major damage. “It was a good shower and we enjoyed it, it was unexpected,” he said. “We didn’t think it was going to be so intense, but good for the countryside. “There wasn’t too much damage around the place which is good. “Yesterday we were looking after a few neighbours’ houses, making sure they were all tied down and safe ... in general, we just enjoyed the cooler weather.” A number of roads have been closed including North West Coastal Highway, between Great Northern Highway and Pannawonica Road, Madigan Road, between Melford Road and North West Coastal Highway, De Witt Road, between Coolawanhya Road and North West Coastal Highway, Ripon Hills Road from Marble Bar Road to Telfer Mine Road, Nanutarra Munjina Road between Manuwarra Red Dog Highway (Bingarn Road) to Hamersley Road and Manuwarra Red Dog Highway between North West Coastal Highway to Millstream Road. Port Hedland — Australia’s largest iron ore export hub — was closed on Saturday, but was reopened on Monday morning.