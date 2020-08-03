Search
thewest.com.au

Severe weather warning: WA’s south coast to cop two months of rain in two days as flash flooding expected

The West Australian
A severe weather warning has been issued for the south coast of WA, with heavy rainfall expected to cause flash flooding over the next two days.
Camera IconA severe weather warning has been issued for the south coast of WA, with heavy rainfall expected to cause flash flooding over the next two days. Credit: Nic Ellis/WA News

A severe weather warning has been issued for WA’s south coast, with heavy rainfall expected to cause flash flooding over the next 48 hours.

A low pressure system over the south west corner of the state may bring more than two months worth of rain in two days for areas close to the coast, prompting the Bureau of Meteorology warning.

In Bremer Bay, more than 71mm of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours — just under the 77mm recorded for the entire month of July.

The heavy rainfall has prompted a warning for flash flooding in the area, with a flood watch in place for the South Coastal Rivers.

Two months worth of rain could fall in just two days on WA’s south coast.
Camera IconTwo months worth of rain could fall in just two days on WA’s south coast. Credit: BOM

The low is currently west of Perth and is expected to drift slowly to the north east today before moving east tomorrow.

Thunderstorms associated with the low are expected to hit the state’s south coast this afternoon.

Gale-force winds are also expected for the Leeuwin Coast, Albany Coast and Esperance coast and will continue into Tuesday.

Damaging surf conditions could cause significant beach erosion, as large swells lash the coast from an unusual south east direction.

The worst hit regions will be between Albany and Esperance.

It comes as showers hit Perth on Monday morning, with 5mm of rain falling on the city for the start of the working week.

The worst yet to come for the metro area, with more than double that rainfall expected to drench the city this afternoon and into the early evening.

Showers are expected to ease tomorrow morning.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

HAVE YOUR SAYSign the petition to bring the AFL Grand Final to Optus Stadium!

Find out More

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us