It’s OK to perform a backflip as long as you land on your feet. I’m not sure which politician made the observation. Some reckon it was Paul Keating; others Winston Churchill. That great chronicler of political discourse, Google, offers no clue as to the author’s identity. Regardless of its provenance, the saying is relevant to the Cook Government’s decision to scrap the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act. Roger Cook’s backflip was the right thing to do but we are yet to see if he lands on his feet. Recent form suggests he’ll land on his face after kicking himself in the nuts. Once he dusts himself off he needs to address an important question about the steaming legislative turd that is (or was) the ACHA: will it flush? It might, eventually, but it’ll be floating around the toilet bowl that passes for the WA Parliament for some time. “Every time like a dog returning to its vomit these guys come out and trot out these straw man arguments to attempt to distract the members of the community,” Cook said when arguments about deficiencies in the Act were put to him. How can the Premier possibly reconcile those words from a few days ago with his actions now? Cook demonised the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA and brushed aside the concerns of councils, shires, elements of the resources sector and the Kimberley Lands Council. How arrogant must you be to ignore, in equal measure, big business, small business, local government, and the WA Alliance of Native Title Representative Bodies and Service Providers! I have seen many policy calamities over the past 25 years. Colin Barnett’s attempts to amalgamate councils and sell Western Power, and Alan Carpenter’s outcomes-based education reforms were expensive, drawn-out affairs. Those backflips came far too late but they didn’t end with the embarrassing spectacle of a political party repealing one of its own Acts mere weeks into its operation. Paul Murray, a journalist whose political memory goes back twice as far mine, can’t remember that happening. He can’t say with authority that it’s unprecedented in modern politics, but it’s as rare as a Labor MP in a marginal seat who feels comfortable right now. A lot of ingredients went into this s--t sandwich: Rio Tinto’s decision to blow up Juukan Gorge, an over-reaction to that disaster; an experienced Premier who quit suddenly; a greenhorn Aboriginal Affairs Minister who refused to concede the obvious; a bureaucracy browbeaten by a party accustomed to getting its own way; and a new Premier who backed himself into a corner with a racially-charged defence of the indefensible. In one fell swoop this ham-fisted affair has a State Government that was the heavyweight champion of Australian politics fighting for its political life. It has given the Liberal Party, a parliamentary joke, a platform to position itself as a credible alternative government. Polling suggests a party with just two seats in the Legislative Assembly, and which voted in favour of the ACHA to boot, could come within a whisker of power in 2025. And the political fallout from the mishandling the ACHA doesn’t end at the Nullarbor. It has done irreparable damage to the Voice and infected the electoral chances of a Federal Labor Party which is already just a couple of heart attacks away from a test of supply. So who gets the sack? Someone’s got to. Mark McGowan and former Aboriginal affairs ministers Ben Wyatt bear much of the blame but they’re out of the game. Wyatt’s replacement, Stephen Dawson, failed to stop the rot but won’t be held to account because he moved portfolios. Not so his successor, incumbent minister Tony Buti, whose arrogant mishandling of the legislation’s implementation should see him axed. Who else? How about the ALP policy advisers who clearly failed to see this wasn’t passing the pub test. And what about the public servants that drew up the clauses that cruelled the ACHA from the get-go? One final point that should be considered when scalps are sought: this backflip isn’t just politically embarrassing, it has put back by a generation any meaningful reform of the 1972 legislation the ACHA sought to replace. The fact nobody knew these 50-year-old laws even existed before this furore shows just how much of a crap we gave about the preservation of Aboriginal cultural heritage. The ALP has guaranteed its destruction will quietly continue for years to come.