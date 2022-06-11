To say Vince Catania’s decision to quit State politics is bad news for the Nationals — and the Liberal-National alliance — is the understatement of the century.

Even now it’s hard to spot Liberals and Nationals in the Legislative Assembly of the WA Parliament.

It’s full of Labor MPs.

Of the 59-person assembly, 53 MPs belong to Mark McGowan’s Labor Party.

I know we used to call Colin Barnett the Emperor, but his influence was small fry compared to the power McGowan now wields.

And there is every chance McGowan’s empire is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Labor came very close to winning Catania’s seat, North West Central, at last year’s election.

I distinctly remember the loud cheers from the Labor faithful at McGowan’s election-night celebration party when Catania’s face came up on the television screen. Everyone thought Catania had lost.

He did, however, go on to hold the seat, but by just 259 votes.

Incumbency is a powerful weapon.

Since the election rout across the rest of WA, things have gone from bad to worse for the Liberal-National alliance.

Should the Nationals lose North West Central, then the future looks bleak for the party that represents the bush.

McGowan’s popularity has continued to surge, so much so that he became the star attraction of Anthony Albanese’s Federal election campaign here in WA.

And it seemed to work.

Labor won an additional four Federal seats.

In the WA Parliament, the Nationals hold four seats in the assembly and the Liberals hold two.

Mia Davies, by virtue of the fact that her Nationals have two more seats in the chamber than the Liberals, is Opposition Leader.

Camera Icon Opposition Leader Mia Davies. Credit: Andrew Ritchie / The West Australian

But the question is, will the six-person alliance become five after the North West Central by-election later this year?

There are a few things going against the alliance right now.

Putting aside McGowan’s popularity, Labor is flush with money.

Sources tell me the Nationals will need to find at least $150,000 to hang on to the seat.

And Labor, it if decides to have a go, will throw everything at trying to win a seat it once held.

It will probably double the National’s spend in North West Central.

The National and Liberal parties aren’t exactly flush with money these days.

The Nats ran just one candidate, in Durack, at the Federal election.

No other WA Federal seat was contested by the party and there were no Senate candidates.

Privately, Davies didn’t want to run any candidates at the Federal poll, but was rolled by the State Executive and, ultimately, State Council.

In an interview with The Sunday Times last December, Davies bemoaned a bruising 2021 State election campaign, and the substantial resources that went into that fight.

As much as Catania’s exodus from politics is a dagger in the heart of the Nationals, it spells bad news for the alliance, which is already on life support.

The Liberals are no further forward than they were in 2021 in restoring faith in a party, which is now the laughing stock of Australian politics.

There’s a lot of talk going on about a better Liberal Party — and little else.

Powerbrokers Peter Collier and Nick Goiran are still there and have indicated they are not going anywhere.

And the National Party still struggles for relevance.

It’s a different party than the one that helped the Liberals govern from 2008 to 2017.

Royalties for Regions was the Nationals’ baby — it put them on the map in terms of political relevance back then.

It had already lost former leader Terry Redman at the 2021 State election, when Warren Blackwood fell to Labor.

Lose North West Central and it will hold just three seats in the Lower House.

McGowan will be licking his lips at the prospect of winning this seat.