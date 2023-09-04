The latest blow to Australian live cattle exports is bringing up painful memories for the agricultural industry. It was in June 2011, when the heartache started. The Gillard Government temporarily banned all live exports to the nation’s northern neighbour after footage emerged of animals being slaughtered in Indonesian abattoirs. While the Commonwealth had to act due to the public outcry, there were no winners in the suspension of the livestock trade. It’s caused immediate hardship and loss of income to cattle farmers and exporters. The halt of the food supply also affected Indonesian consumers. Pastoralists in WA say that period still haunts them. Now, the longstanding tensions between the two countries have been raised again. But this time, the Indonesian Government is calling the shots. It has effectively banned live cattle exports from two ports in Broome and another in Darwin after eight animals were found to be carrying lumpy skin disease. In the two months before this, Wyndham was one of four Australian export yards suspended from sending livestock to Indonesia and Malaysia when a small number of animals were found to have the disease. But Australia is adamant it is lumpy skin disease-free. Industry claims Indonesia is trying to send a message to the Australian Government and beef producers that it no longer needs us because it can access buffalo from India at a cheaper price. When I asked Agriculture Minister Murray Watt yesterday if the growing row was a diplomatic issue, he said it was technical. “This is simply a biosecurity matter,” he said. “I’m confident that we can resolve this through goodwill on both sides.” Goodwill is what is needed to avoid a repeat of 2011 — which served little purpose, just misery for all involved.