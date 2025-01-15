A piece in Wednesday’s The West Australian by Catherine Chant, referring to Australia’s live sheep trade as a ‘sinking ship” was another tired effort to push mistruths and cherry picked examples in an attempt to justify a policy that will put thousands of West Australians out of work in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. Ms Chant, a board member and lawyer from Sydney, appears to be pinning the blame for the fallout of the policy on the farmers themselves. The Federal Government’s “transition package” completely ignores the fact that there is no transition possible. Removing live sheep exports kicks a crucial leg out from under the WA sheep industry and will cost jobs that are supported by the live export trade, like small cafes, IGAs and hairdressers. Ms Chant conflates old footage and examples from the industry, which are no longer representative of the modern and successful industry of today, with the example of the MV Bahijah anchored off Fremantle last year. The Bahijah was ordered to return to Australia by the Australian Government following security concerns from terrorist activity near the Red Sea. Once again, the facts have been creatively skirted around. The Bahijah was moored off the coast with fresh sea breezes and plenty of feed onboard with independent vets inspecting the livestock and reporting no concerns. The voyage ended up being 42 days at sea, with no reportable mortalities. What this demonstrates is that these animals can be handled safely, over a longer period of time without issue. The were monitored and cared for by competent and caring vets and stock people. With a mortality rate of just 0.18 per cent, the industry’s animal welfare record is now exemplary. This has meant that activists are now speaking out of their scope, opining on matters such as the economics of processing and shipping fleets — spheres in which they lack any expertise. The fact is that these markets exist because there is demand for reliable deliveries of Australian livestock. Live export and processing industries work in synergy and our markets overseas need both live animals and boxed meat. Exports of livestock in fact drives greater purchases of Australia’s boxed and chilled meats. Our overseas markets rely on livestock for a variety of reasons, not least of which is food security for millions of people around the world. At the start of this year an accord was signed with Morocco to allow live exports, which will help them rebuild their herds following a devastating drought and provide much needed protein. Ms Chant appeals for “a more sustainable future”, but for whom? This policy is already causing job losses, with the declining shrinking sheep flock one of the causes of the recent closure of the Tammin abattoir, already costing 100 jobs in the Wheatbelt region. Is Ms Chant sending her money to these now-unemployed workers and their families? Ninety-seven per cent of live sheep exports leave Australia from WA. Ending this small but vital market will primarily hurt West Australians. Farmers and their rural communities are feeling the effects of this policy right now. The Albanese Government and their allies in the activist movement have no plan to address this harm and scant regard for the people their policies hurt. Mark Harvey-Sutton is the chief executive officer of the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council