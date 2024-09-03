Anthony Albanese’s WA cabinet roadshow has been in full swing this week with ministers popping up across Perth and the regions to spruik Labor policies. But there has been one very notable exception. Agriculture Minister Julie Collins hasn’t travelled west with her cabinet colleagues despite the significance of the portfolio — in particular the live sheep export shutdown — to the State. WA farmers fear the ban, which Labor rammed through Federal Parliament in July, will cost thousands of jobs and devastate the regional communities reliant on the trade. The West Australian has confirmed Ms Collins is on leave with her family, which was booked prior to the July 28 cabinet reshuffle that shifted her into the agriculture portfolio. It is understood the minister is still receiving departmental briefings while on her break. The Tasmanian is expected to travel to WA in the near future, where she is promising to meet sheep farmers bracing for the shutdown of their live export industry by May 2028. Ms Collins will get an insight into the scale of anger next Tuesday. when a convoy of farmers — including some from the WA-based Keep the Sheep campaign — descend on Parliament House in Canberra for a national agriculture rally. On Tuesday, The West revealed that in its first briefings to its new minister, the federal agriculture department advised Ms Collins to tell farmers campaigning to overturn the export ban that the matter was “settled” and would not be “revisited”. With his agriculture minister absent, Mr Albanese has not scheduled meetings with sheep farmers during this week’s WA cabinet tour. “I already have,” Mr Albanese told 6PR radio when asked if he would meet with farmers during the visit. “I’ve met with farmers, with families in Kalgoorlie, but also I’ve met with farmers in Canberra. “I’m always prepared to sit down and talk with people and I’ve done that.”