Upskilling workers and inspiring women to pick up the tools in male-dominated industries are central to the Government’s plan to fill widespread labour shortages.

The Budget puts aside $400 million to add 300,000 fee-free TAFE places in “critical and emerging sectors”.

It also accounts for a $3.7 billion revamp to the national skills agreement — which aims to ensure greater access Australia-wide to vocational education and training — across five years.

Many of the industries hit hardest by skill shortages — including the aged-care sector, construction, technology and manufacturing — are trained through the TAFE system.

An additional $54.3m will be invested in programs to improve an existing shortfall in TAFE completions.

Earlier this year, the McGowan Government offered to subsidise fees and help with the cost of tools for WA construction students in its own bid to combat low completion rates in the industry.

To help get more women in trade-based roles, gender targets will be linked to flagship construction projects by the Federal Government, that cost more than $10m.

The target aims to “double the proportion of women in apprenticeships and traineeships” on all projects by 2030.

In an $8.6m investment across four years to the Australian Skills Guarantee, the Government also aims to ensure that on major government-funded projects one-in-10 workers is an apprentice, trainee or paid cadet.

As it pushes for a more “productive workforce” the Government will also invest almost half a billion ($436m) in improving foundational skills in the one-in-five Australians aged over 15 who struggle with literacy, numeracy and with technology.

The Budget also highlights how overhauling the migration system will ease critical skills shortages.

The income cap for temporary skilled migration visas will increase from $53,900 to $70,000 from July 1 this year, in a bid to be more competitive globally.

From the same date international students will get an extra two years of work rights after completing their studies.

Apprentice electrician Xavier Jones, 20, said the chance to have more trainees helping out on-site would be “massive” in providing relief for the industry.

Camera Icon Apprentice tradie Xavier Jones on-site in Eglinton in Perth's north. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

“It’s crazy at the moment, with all the work we have on, the more people the better,” Mr Jones said.

“The more workers we have, the more work we can complete ... hopefully, things fix themselves soon.”