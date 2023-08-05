China's barley ruling to be template for other products

Australian wine makers and beef processors have been given hope the removal of China’s tariffs on barley can be used as a template for future resolutions on their products.

But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is tempering expectations about when he will visit Beijing.

Last week the Chinese government confirmed it would not continue with the crippling taxes on Australian imports due to “changes in the market situation of barley in China.”

Under the Albanese government trade impediments have been reduced from $20 billion to $2 billion but the majority of Australian wine exported to China still face duties of more than 200 per cent.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the Chinese government had not received concessions from Australia in return for resolving the barley dispute.

“We’ve been very consistent in our position, arguing that we think that we should be following a rules based trading system, that we thought these tariffs were unfair and what we’ve also argued is that (a resolution) is in the interest of both countries,” he said on Sunday.

But Mr Albanese said his visit to China would not be “a transactional exercise” in return for trade issues being resolved.

“I would like to take up the opportunity to visit China (and) I’ve said the whole way along, even before some of these impediments were removed, dialogue is always a good thing,” he said.

“It is in Australia’s interests to engage with China and it is in China’s interest to engage with Australia.”

Securing the barley tariff removal was the result of a united ministerial, departmental and industry effort and Senator Watt thanked all involved.

“We definitely see this as a template for how we would like to resolve the issues that remain for wine,” he said.

“There are some other products, in particular things like beef processing establishments, that remain having trade impediments and we’d like to see them resolved as quickly as possible.”

Nationals leader David Littleproud said while reopening the barley market was a significant step, Australian wine producers were still suffering.

He hoped there would be a resolution without the need for the World Trade Organisation to step in.

“(The wine industry) lost $1.5 billion overnight, but we haven’t been able to find them new markets so we’ve got a wine glut,” he said.

“It’s important now that the government works constructively to try and reopen that market as well.”