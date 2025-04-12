John Howard has implored voters in Curtin not to “muck around in the middle” by giving Teal MP Kate Chaney another three years in office, saying the blue ribbon seat needed a representative who could effect change in Canberra. Mr Howard, revered by Liberals as one of our greatest prime ministers, was speaking ahead of a two-day-visit to Perth to support Liberal candidates in must-win seats like Curtin, Tangney and Bullwinkel. Speaking exclusively to The Sunday Times, Mr Howard did not mince his words on Ms Chaney and her Teal colleagues, saying they stood for very little — calling out the Curtin MP for “flip-flopping” on Woodside’s application for a 45-year-extension on its North West Shelf project. “What happens in Teal seats is very important,” Mr Howard said of the upcoming election. “There is an argument that a lot of people — having voted for candidates like Kate Chaney last time — have got it out of their system. “The message I am delivering to the voters of Curtin is that if you want a change of government, if you are unhappy with Mr Albanese and if you think — as many people do — that he is completely out of his depth as Prime Minister, then the only way to get rid of him is to vote Liberal. “Don’t muck around in the middle.” Ms Chaney famously won Curtin from the Liberals in 2022, as part of a Teal movement that sent seven MPs to Canberra. “She (Kate Chaney) can’t form a government,” Mr Howard said. “This country badly needs a good, stable government. Mr Albanese’s Government is not up to the task. “The only way to achieve a stable government is to vote Liberal, and that means you bypass people like Kate Chaney. You can’t have a Teal government. That’s not going to happen.” Curtin has been held by the Liberals since the seat was formed in 1949 — except for 1996 when sitting Liberal member Allan Rocher ran as an independent and won. Former Liberal foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop held Curtin from 1998 to 2019. So far, Ms Bishop has been a notable absentee from the Curtin campaign. Asked whether he would like to see Ms Bishop on the campaign trail in Curtin, Mr Howard said: “That’s a matter for her. I don’t have much to do with her. She was a colleague of mine some years ago now. That’s a matter for her.” Ms Chaney’s Liberal opponent this election is former Uber executive Tom White. Just last year, Mr White’s campaign turned a $200,000 profit on one night after more than 200 people paid nearly $1000 a head to attend a fundraiser with Mr Howard. Mr Howard is expected to headline another party-wide fundraiser while in Perth on Tuesday and Wednesday. “They (Teals) have a very erratic voting record,” Mr Howard said. “They don’t represent a coherent set of values and beliefs. “They are a protest group of people, and you can’t strengthen your country on protests. “Kate Chaney has flip-flopped on energy issues, on gas.” In 2022, there was no love lost for Scott Morrison in WA. The former Liberal PM famously sided with Clive Palmer in the High Court to fight against Mark McGowan’s tough COVID-19 border restrictions. Mr Howard said Mr Dutton was a different kettle of fish to Mr Morrison. “Peter Dutton is a new alternative to Scott Morrison,” Mr Howard said. “And clearly, he is very steady, and provided a lot of stable leadership for the Coalition — and that is quite an achievement. “He is very capable. “We wont know till election day (but) I think he deserves to win the election. “We talk on a regular basis. But he is his own man. And I respect him for that.” The Liberals, under Mr Morrison lost Curtin and the previously-held Liberal seats of Swan, Hasluck, Tangney and Pearce. Mr Howard said Mr Albanese had not returned the faith West Australians had put in him in 2022. “Mr Albanese has been a relatively lacklustre Prime Minister and that has been evident in the economic performance of the whole country,” Mr Howard said. “His muddled economic views are very damaging to a resource-dependent State such as Western Australia.”