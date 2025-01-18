The must-win Federal seat of Moore has become a four-way contest as the teals roll out a candidate. Currently held by the Liberals — and a must-win seat for Peter Dutton this Federal election — the contest has become complicated because sitting Liberal member Ian Goodenough lost preselection and will now go up against his old party as an independent. To make matters worse for the Liberals, the teals are running psychologist Nathan Barton as their candidate, further splitting the vote. No one yet knows where Mr Goodenough or Mr Barton will direct preferences. Mr Barton, 46, will officially launch his campaign in Moore on Saturday, pitting him against Mr Goodenough and Liberal candidate Vince Connelly. It sets up an intriguing contest in Moore, where Labor is running candidate Tom French. “I feel really let down by the major parties,” Mr Barton told The Sunday Times. “I’m fed up with how the big issues we’re facing as a community just get used for their own self-interest and political gain rather than trying to actually solve the problems. “From the cost of living and housing affordability to health services and the energy transition, the major parties have played around with them all for far too long in attempts to wedge the other side for a political fix.” Simon Holmes a Court’s Climate 200 has donated at least $320,000 to help teal candidates run in State and Federal seats. Climate 200 has donated $30,000 towards Mr Barton’s campaign, having already donated $181,000 towards Kate Chaney’s campaign to retain Curtin. About $50,000 has also been donated to teal candidate Dr Sue Chapman’s campaign in Forrest. It’s also understood Climate 200 has made $20,000 donations to each of the teal candidates in the State seats of Nedlands, Churchlands and Cottesloe. “Kate Chaney’s success in Curtin proved the desire of West Australians to elect an outstanding independent member to represent their interests rather than a political operative seeking to climb the greasy pole of major party politics,” Mr Holmes a Court told The Sunday Times. “It’s the same story in Moore, where enthusiastic members of the community would like to see Nathan Barton elected and that is hardly surprising when the two Liberal rivals on offer are more interested in fighting among themselves and settling old scores than pursuing the real interests of their community.” Mr Barton said he had no issues being funded by Climate 200. “Climate 200 is supported by over 35,000 different people and Simon is just one of them,” Mr Barton said. “There’s no influence here or any obligation made — I’ve stepped up to run as a candidate and remain exactly in line with my own personal values.” Mr Barton said at this stage he was not intending to preference any candidate, most likely running an open ticket. “At this stage we are not preferencing anyone. But we understand some people like to have a sense of being guided as to how to vote,” he said. “We won’t do (preference) deals. “But there might be a way to support people to understand what order (of voting) would align with their own values.”