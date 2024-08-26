Anthony Albanese’s hand-picked envoy for northern Australia has railed against “down south narcissism” and backed in the live cattle trade to continue. Less than a week after the Prime Minister’s live export “joke” to an agricultural dinner caused political headaches for Labor, the Government’s special envoy for Northern Australia, Territory MP Luke Gosling raised eyebrows at a conference in Karratha discussing development in the country’s north. “All of what the Federal Government’s doing in a future made in Australia, is about us getting rid of this down south narcissism, this geographic narcissism that we see,” Mr Gosling said. “I call it out. I name it because we need to extinguish it, otherwise we aren’t going to be as strong as a country as we need to be. “A future made in Australia means a thriving live cattle trade into the future.” In a statement to The West Australian, Mr Gosling said regional Australia was the backbone of Australia, socially and economically, and needed to be respected. “Geographic narcissism is an assumption of superiority by those who live in (southern) urban centres over those in regional and remote Australia,” he said “If we want our nation to be as strong as it can be, we need to extinguish this bias, perceived or otherwise.” Appointed a special envoy less than a month ago, Mr Gosling was elected at the 2016 Federal election to the NT seat of Solomon, around Darwin “The Albanese Government continues to strongly support Australia’s live cattle trade,” he said. “Live cattle exports continue to thrive from the north and remain a crucial source of food security to our valued partners in Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia, and they need to be respected too.” Mr Gosling was attending the Developing Northern Australia Conference, where he announced the Northern Australia Action Plan, alongside federal minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King, The Action Plan outlined six policy priorities to inform future actions, including activating the northern economy and growing the northern Australian workforce. “We want to build on the strength and resilience of those living in our northern communities and help unlock the north’s economic potential,” Ms King said. “From the producers that herd and grow some of the nation’s best produce, to industry experts and community leaders, we’ve listened to their voices and now we’re acting. A strong north means a strong Australia.” Mr Gosling’s speech comes after the Prime Minister’s comments last week, where he went off-script, saying Labor had “made sure” the live sheep export industry was dead. Labor legislated the end of live sheep export by 2028 earlier this year, but faces a political stoush over the issue in WA, with farmers and the State Government raising concerns about compensation offered to affected producers. Speaking at the agricultural event at Parliament House, Mr Albanese had said it was his second event after dining earlier with Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto. “One of the things that we talked about was agriculture, the importance of that we have in this country of not just providing food security for us but we are the envy of the world for the natural assets that we have, for the space that we have, which is why, when we had dinner — beautiful Australian beef, not the live export, we made sure it was dead,” Mr Albanese said. In response, WA Premier Roger Cook called on the Prime Minister to apologise for the “clanger” of a joke.