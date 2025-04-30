The Australian Electoral Commission has warned the WA Greens its how-to-vote directions could confuse voters, leading them to bin a stack of papers set to be handed out across the State. The minor party had listed cabinet minister Madeleine King as running in two seats. But for O’Connor – held by Liberal Rick Wilson – it lists Labor’s actual candidate Darren Moir second and Resources Minister Madeleine King in the sixth spot, below the Legalise Cannabis, Nationals and Liberal candidates. Ms King is the Member for Brand, which also correctly noted on the flyer among the Brand candidates. A Greens spokesperson said the error was only contained in the statewide flyers, which have now been trashed. “The specific O’Connor cards were always printed correctly,” they said. “Our small run of statewide material that contained this error were pulled from circulation last week and have been discontinued from use.” An AEC spokesman said the commission, which oversees authorised electoral material, was in contact with the Greens about the error. “This appears like an accidental error on behalf of the Greens, but it could potentially confuse a voter,” he told The West. “We’ll be touching base with the party to advise and discuss what they may do in this instance regarding their communication.” The correct candidates are listed on the Greens’ website.