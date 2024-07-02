Furious WA farmers have vowed to go to war against Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Government in the fight to save the live sheep export industry. Keep the Sheep lobbyists are pledging to unleash a major political campaign against Labor in WA, with campaigners saying they “can no longer afford to be optimists” after laws passed Federal Parliament to end the industry within the next four years. A “farmy army” is this week set to “hit the pavement” in the Labor-held seats of Tangney and Hasluck to target MPs in battleground electorates at the next Federal election, with the group holding a $400,000 war chest. “We failed to change the legislation but now we move on to change the Government ... Tania Lawrence and Sam Lim you will see us, you will hear us and, more importantly, you will feel us at the next election,” Hedland Export Depot owner Paul Brown said. “We’ve got 63,000 signatures on our petition, thousands of volunteers that want to hit the pavement this week. “We’ve activated them, as we keep saying to our campaign — our farming community can no longer afford to be optimists, we need to be activists.” Labor ignored last-minute lobbying from industry leaders and the Opposition on Monday, instead ramming legislation through the Senate to shut the trade by May 2028. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said the Government was attacking the live sheep export sector and ruining the livelihoods of thousands of West Australians. “We have no choice but to take our fight to their constituencies and explain this is a Government that does not support Australian agriculture,” he said. “I’ve never seen the sector so united, so mobilised and so furious. What the Government will find is that yesterday was the day that the Government will regret.” The legislation includes a $107 million package, which farmers argue is not enough. An inquiry examining the plan last month also urged the Commonwealth to consider making additional funding available to support the transition. “They have an industry that is worth $80 million. The package that we have on the table is currently worth $107 million,” Mr Albanese told Parliament on Tuesday. “I listened to what they had to say and I respectfully, of course, indicated a preparedness to continue to work them.” Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on Tuesday said no extra money would be coming to farmers. “We think that is a substantial investment from every single taxpayer right across Australia whether they are directly involved in this industry or not,” Senator Watt said. “That is a lot of money to put on the table to support an industry that has been in decline for 20 years. “It’s obviously a matter for others whether they want to campaign for or against this policy... we know that the Australian people voted for this including in WA and now that commitment has been delivered.” The Coalition has promised to overturn the legislation if re-elected. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton accused the Albanese Government of pushing ahead with its plan to end the trade to try and get “preferences from the Animal Justice Party and the Greens”. “We have been very clear in our support of those farmers,” Mr Dutton said. “They have introduced world-leading standards in relation to animal welfare, and they have worked very hard on making sure that they can open up those markets.”