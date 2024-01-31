Sick sheep and cattle aboard a ship off Fremantle will be offloaded and taken to quarantine facilities as soon as Thursday after spending nearly a month at sea. The remaining animals will be re-exported to the Middle East after the vessel was ordered by the Agriculture Department to turn back to Fremantle due to rising tensions in the Red Sea. The MV Bahijah that was transporting up to 15,000 sheep and about 2000 cattle — valued at more than $2 million — will now take a longer 33-day route to Israel around Africa to avoid the Houthis rebel attacks. The Department on Wednesday said there were “no signs of any significant health or welfare concerns with the livestock on board” but that some animals would be taken off before the second voyage. The West Australian understands an independent veterinarian was taken to the ship on Wednesday afternoon to do an animal welfare check for the Department and work out the number of stock that needed to be unloaded. Premier Roger Cook said the carrier could dock on Thursday after the export company — Bassem Dabbah Shipping — rejected the offer of a berth on Tuesday. “They decided to delay docking. (It) could be for a range of logistical reasons. So those animals, hopefully, will be disembarked (on Thursday),” Mr Cook said. “The other information I have is that they’ve made significant efforts in making sure that they clean the stalls and provide new bedding and water and food for those animals.” The boat departed from WA on January 5 and returned to Fremantle on Monday as authorities scrambled to come up with a plan to quarantine the livestock. The Department said the exporter had applied on Wednesday to unload some animals before re-exporting those remaining aboard the vessel. “These are complex decisions that must balance Australian biosecurity, export legislation, animal welfare considerations and the requirements of our international trading partners,” a Department statement read. Hot weather conditions have been a concern for the welfare of the animals on board with temperatures set to rise to nearly 40C every day in Perth this week. “We don’t know precisely what the condition of the sheep is. The exporter is saying that they’re okay, but if there’s some intention to offload animals, presumably that’s because those animals aren’t in good condition,” Fremantle MP Josh Wilson said. “We know that the applicable measure is heat stress, and on every single voyage, live sheep export voyage, where independent observers have been present, heat stress has also been measured.” Questions are being raised as to why the Department did not have a plan in place ahead of the boat’s arrival on Monday. “The Government’s had 12 days to figure this out. Where’s the plan? We haven’t heard anything from Government,” WA Opposition Leader Shane Love said. “We are calling on the Federal Department of Agriculture to actually let us know, let the public of WA know, what is the plan for this vessel? What is the plan for those sheep?”