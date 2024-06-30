Labor will seek to ram through laws to ban live sheep exports as soon as Monday as it stares down a last-ditch lobbying attempt from WA farmers desperate to save the trade. In a surprise turn, the Greens are now prepared to wave the Bill through the Senate despite wanting a quicker shut-down date. Crossbenchers David Pocock and Tammy Tyrrell will also support the legislation, meaning Labor appears to have the numbers to lock in a May 2028 end date for the trade. The suspension of WA senator Fatima Payman from the Labor caucus has thrown up a late curveball, with the Government needing to either win her vote or secure another crossbencher to get the Bill across the line. After passing the lower house last week, the contentious laws to ban the trade are listed for debate in the upper house first up on Monday. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt told The West Australian, “As with all legislation, we want to see this Bill pass as quickly as possible”. A delegation of Keep the Sheep campaigners jetted into Canberra on Sunday in a final attempt to convince federal politicians to keep the trade alive. Campaigner Ben Sutherland said senators still have the chance to save an industry that employs 3000 people. “We are in Canberra asking Senators to support our trade, to keep our rural businesses and communities going and to keep farmers farming,” Mr Sutherland said. The campaign last week secured an unlikely ally after Curtin MP Kate Chaney shifted her position to vote against the ban. However, the Teal Independent’s change of heart, combined with the Coalition’s staunch opposition and the Keep the Sheep campaign’s 62,000-signature petition, will not be enough to force Labor to abandon its plan. The Greens have long campaigned to end live sheep exports and were expected to push hard for a 2026 closure date as part of negotiations on the Bill. On Sunday, Greens leader Adam Bandt said the minor party wanted the laws passed this week. “Yes, we would like it (shut down) to happen sooner. We wanted it to happen yesterday,” he said. “The next best option would be for the Bill to pass in its current form.” Nationals leader David Littleproud said the Opposition was “100 per cent” behind the Keep the Sheep campaigners’ 11th-hour lobbying push. “Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is still unable to explain the science behind closing the industry because Labor’s phase-out decision is based on ideology,” Mr Littleproud said. “It is senseless to remove ourselves from the market because the Middle East will simply find other markets that don’t have our high animal welfare standards.