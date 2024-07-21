The battle to name WA’s newest Federal electorate has intensified, with locals backing a joint name — Hodgson-Beard — rather than in honour of former prisoner of war Vivian Bullwinkel. In comments responding to objections made to the Electoral Commission’s proposal for the new seat of Bullwinkel, a number of West Australians agreed with a push to name the electorate for two local nurses killed in the Bangka Island massacre — Sister Minnie Hodgson from Wickepin and Sister Alma Beard from Toodyay. It comes after The West revealed a push by Wheatbelt communities and relatives of nurses killed in the massacre to have the new seat renamed. Lieutenant Colonel Bullwinkel, who was a prisoner of war in WWII, was the sole survivor of the massacre in Indonesia, pretending to be dead as 22 colleagues were gunned down around her in the water Just one further submission, from the WA Liberals, agreed with naming the seat for Lt Col Bullwinkel, arguing the AEC had correctly followed guidelines or honouring Australians who had rendered outstanding service to their country. “It must be restated that Vivian Bullwinkel is not simply being honoured for her wartime bravery but equally for her subsequent lifetime career of outstanding service to the people of Australia,” a submission from Liberal state director Simon Morgan states,. “Sadly, a person who died tragically young, albeit in wartime service, does not fulfil the same criteria. “As a person of national significance, it should be irrelevant that (Bullwinkel) was born in South Australia, educated and trained in New South Wales, and worked in Victoria before a significant period of residence in Western Australia. Her memorable State Funeral was held in St Georges Cathedral in Perth.” The Liberals warned of tying names too closely with seats, given boundaries could change. “Divisional names should not in fact commemorate ‘local heroes’ who may not have such national significance, no matter how deserving otherwise,” the submission read. “Neither should divisional names be closely linked to specific localities that could well be transferred to another division in future redistributions. The Shire of Toodyay may not always remain within the proposed division of Bullwinkel.” Most of the comments received by the Commission backed the joint name, Hodgson-Beard. Nationals MP Mia Davies, whose State electorate of Central Wheatbelt includes areas in the proposed new electorate, also supported the name Bullwinkel, describing it as worthy. But Ms Davies, who has also been linked to a run for the new seat, called on the Commission to consider the requests of family members of sisters Hodgson and Beard. “I have received a number of contacts into my office as the State Member for Central Wheatbelt advocating for the name of the new electorate to honour a person local to the region, from Western Australia,” Ms Davies wrote. “All who have written emphasise that their desire to see a local person selected is not intended to diminish the contribution or worthiness of LTC Bullwinkel. “I ask the Committee to consider the requests of these local families and community members who feel very strongly that the name of a newly created West Australian Federal electorate should be reflective of a West Australian local to the area and worthy of recognition.” The proposed electorate — notionally held by the Labor Party on a 3 per cent margin — includes the areas of Roleystone, Kalamunda and Mundaring, as well as Northam, York, Beverley and Toodyay. A decision on the final name and boundaries will be made by the middle of September.