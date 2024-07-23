The farming sector is preparing for Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to be shifted out of the portfolio in a possible pre-election reshuffle of Anthony Albanese’s frontbench. The industry rumour mill has been spinning with speculation Senator Watt will be tapped for a new position, potentially replacing Clare O’Neil as Home Affairs Minister. Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister and Perth MP Patrick Gorman has also been mentioned as a replacement for scandal-plagued Immigration Minister Andrew Giles. Mr Albanese could announce a new look frontbench as soon as Sunday after returning from a week’s leave, news outlet Capital Brief reported on Tuesday. Mr Gorman brushed off speculation of an imminent promotion as “just rumours”. “I think it is a privilege to serve in Government — every day is a privilege,” he said. “As for rumours, well, they are just rumours.” An announcement of a refreshed frontbench would heighten speculation Mr Albanese is preparing to call an early election. Rumours of a ministerial reshuffle have swirled for weeks and have centred on expectations Mr Giles and Ms O’Neil would be moved to different portfolios after months of pressure and calls for their sacking over the immigration detention saga. The West has spoken to multiple agriculture industry sources who expect Senator Watt to be in a new frontbench position when the dust settles. The move would prompt a mixed reaction in the sector, where the Gold Coast-based senator has become a polarising figure since being appointed to the portfolio after Labor’s 2022 election win. He is reviled by some WA farmers for pushing ahead with a shutdown of the live sheep export trade by mid-2028 despite warnings it will devastate regional communities. The $107 million industry transition package he negotiated through cabinet has been dismissed as inadequate by industry groups and the WA Government. But inside the Federal Government and some industry circles, the former lawyer is a highly respected operator. He is considered a safe pair of hands and one of Labor’s best communicators in the media and Parliament. Home Affairs would be a neat fit given Senator Watt already deals with the department in his capacity as Emergency Management Minister. The 51-year-old also represents Ms O’Neil and Mr Giles at Senate estimates hearings, meaning he already receives detailed briefings about the portfolios. As for a potential successor, assistant trade minister Tim Ayres — who, like Senator Watt, is a factional ally of Mr Albanese — has been mooted as a future agriculture minister. A reshuffle would also present an opportunity to address WA’s underrepresentation on the frontbench. WA has just one cabinet minister, Madeleine King, and four in the entire 30-member ministry. One of the factors fuelling internal speculation of a reshuffle is the fact Mr Albanese’s frontbench has remained unchanged this term — a rarity for first-term Governments. Senator Watt declined to comment while the Prime Minister’s office would not be drawn on the prospect of a reshuffle. Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Skills Minister Brendan O’Connor are widely expected to retire at the next election. Stepping down early would allow fresh blood into the cabinet before Mr Albanese sends voters to the polls.