The Coalition has warned Murray Watt of an impending Senate stand-off over his reworked environmental laws, with Sussan Ley declaring she won’t be walked over if it misses the mark.

The Opposition Leader has called for Labor to “split” the proposed overhaul of Australia’s approvals regime in two, saying there needed to be direct focus on practical streamlining measures.

Under the proposal, reform on approvals would be separated from “more contentious environmental elements of the legislation” for “immediate progress” through Parliament.

In a letter penned to Anthony Albanese on Sunday, Ms Ley and her shadow environment spokeswoman Angie Bell described it as a “constructive offer”.

“In the interests of delivering on improved environmental laws and the urgent need for clearer and more consistent approvals, I propose that the Government split the Bill into two parts,” they stated.

“While the streamlining reforms still require detailed amendment to ensure they function effectively, separating them from the broader, more contentious environmental elements of the legislation would allow Parliament to make immediate progress on areas that can genuinely help unlock investment and growth.

“I trust you will support our constructive offer to split the Bill.”

It comes after Senator Watt declared he would like the amendments passed by Christmas and called for either the Coalition or Greens to partner with Labor to bring it to fruition.

Senator Watt was unequivocal in his response to the Coalition proposal: “We won’t be splitting the bill”.

He said separating it could “weaken environmental protections” and remove certainty for business.

“You cannot have faster approvals without stronger environmental standards,” Senator Watt told The West on Sunday evening

“This shouldn’t be a choice between productivity and the environment, we can improve both.”

Senator Watt is expected to be introduce the reworked laws – which aim to update the outdated 1999 Act - to Parliament on Thursday.

He revealed on Sunday the Federal Environment Minister will retain decision-making powers, setting the proposed changes apart from the failed Nature Positive reforms previously drawn-up by Tanya Plibersek.

The new National Environmental Protection Agency, or NEPA for short, would be left to oversee compliance and enforcement.

“An independent (NEPA) will have strong compliance and enforcement oversight to better protect our precious environment and ensure those who seek to illegally destroy it pay a high price,” Senator Watt told Sky.

“But importantly, the minister of the day would still be ultimately responsible for approval decisions, a move that is backed by all sides of politics.”

Senator Watt said he had undertaken widespread consultation to deliver “a balanced package” for faster approvals, stronger environmental protection, and greater accountability and transparency.

Shadow Resources spokeswoman Susan McDonald said Coalition’s key concerns was there was no rights of appeal to stop-work orders and no grandfathering for already approved projects.

Sentor McDonald called for Senator Watt to release the drafted legislation in its entirety to give all sides of politics a chance to read through the details, adding she was yet to see “practical examples” of how faster approval will be achieved.

She expressed concern the proposed changes would undermine national prosperity and push Australian jobs offshore.

“Just because the minister says that these (laws) are going to be better for the environment does not make that true,” the Shadow Resources spokeswoman said.

“What we’re trying to caution the Government on is not to rush through legislation.”

Senator Watt labelled the criticism as beyond belief from a party that claims to stand up for the interests of Australian business.

“What we’re trying to do through these reforms is deliver a balanced package that actually delivers real improvements for our natural environment and real improvements for business,” he told Sky on Sunday.

“They say they’re a party of business. We know the part that business wants these reforms to be put in place to streamline approvals.

“I cannot believe some of the things that we’re hearing from the Coalition.”

The NEPA would also have the powers to issue stop-work orders, to act proactively in the case of unacceptable environmental risks.

“The thing about stop work orders — we currently don’t have the power under our national environmental law if we know that someone is about to go and bulldoze all sorts of trees with koalas or other threatened species,” Senator Watt explained.

“We don’t have the power to get in there before that destruction occurs.

“All we can do at the moment is actually fine someone after the event.

“Now, I think most Australians would agree that it’s probably a good idea that if someone is about to do the wrong thing by the environment, we should have the power to stop that from happening first, rather than coming in after the event.”