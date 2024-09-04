Anthony Albanese has stuck to the agriculture department-approved lines on the shutdown of live sheep exports, while leaving the door open for the $107 million transition package to increase. The Prime Minister visited Darlington on Wednesday to introduce Trish Cook as Labor’s candidate for Bullwinkel, the new electorate where the battle over the end of the live sheep trade is set to be the most heated. This week, The West revealed the Department of Agriculture had advised new minister Julie Collins to tell stakeholders the policy was settled and would not be revisited. Mr Albanese gave remarkably similar answers in response to media questions on Wednesday. “I understand that adjustments are hard, which is why we have that support available, and why we are engaging,” he said. “That’s why also we’ve set a timetable going forward, so that you can have that proper planning. But to be clear, the legislation was passed overwhelmingly through the House of Representatives and through the Senate.” He said he believed the ban from 2028 on sheep exports by ship had overwhelming support from Australians. The Government has offered a $107 million package to help the $80 million annual live trade switch to chilled meat exports, which Mr Albanese said were more lucrative, accounting for $4 billion a year. Farmers and the Nationals have previously said the money is nowhere near enough to compensate for the lost business. Nationals candidate for Bullwinkel Mia Davies said the Prime Minister’s comments were “flippant”. “The Prime Minister is flippant, and it’s a disgrace when it comes to talking about this industry directly supports 3000 to people’s jobs. He’s talking about creating new jobs. How about we keep the jobs we’ve already got,” Ms Davies said. “I’ve been a minister. You turn up to have the hard conversations, you most certainly do not pretend like there’s nothing to see here. “As far as they’re concerned, the live export industry has been shut down, and they’ve moved on to the next issue. “I can assure you that we in the Western Australian agricultural industry, joined by all of our state representatives next Tuesday, will make sure that the Prime Minister is very aware that this is an industry that means business.” Mr Albanese said there was “at least $107 million for adjustment” and the Government wanted to make sure people were looked after. “We want to work with industry on that,” he said. “In transitioning … away from the live sheep meat export trade, live sheep trade, towards the sheep meat export trade, we can create more jobs. “Across the board, I’m for value-adding in Australia whenever you can, and that’s how you create more jobs, not less jobs.” Mr Albanese has not met sheep industry representatives during his four-day visit to WA this week but pointed to previous meetings with them in Canberra and Kalgoorlie. Ms Collins was on personal leave and did not travel to WA with the rest of cabinet, however she is expected to come and meet with the sector in the near future. Ms Cook acknowledged the shutdown of the live exports did affect people in Bullwinkel. “I will leave the numbers for the experts, but I certainly support farmers being supported through the transition phase,” she said when asked if she would like to see more money offered. “Farmers are crucial. They’re the backbone of our society, and we need to support them.” Senior federal National Bridget McKenzie is also in the seat this week, campaigning with Ms Davies who is aiming to make the jump from WA to Canberra politics.