WA farmers will get a chance to directly pressure Labor to abandon its shutdown of the live sheep export trade during a snap inquiry into the controversial plan. Parliament’s agriculture committee will travel to WA next week for one of two public hearings on legislation that will lock in a May 2028 end date for the industry. The lower house committee has been told to report back in just three weeks, and farmers have been given just seven days to prepare their written submissions. Nationals leader David Littleproud said the June 21 deadline was another example of federal Labor “treating our farmers with contempt”. “The committee cannot possibly investigate the consequences of the phasing out of the live sheep export trade in such a short timeframe,” Mr Littleproud said. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt confirmed the probe on Tuesday as the federal Coalition party room officially resolved to vote against the Bill. The inquiry will start in Canberra on June 12 and travel to WA’s Wheatbelt region on June 14 to hear directly from farmers and other stakeholders. The local hearing will be held in Muresk, home to the Muresk Institute for Modern Agriculture. The nine-person committee is chaired by Labor MP Meryl Swanson and includes two WA representatives, O’Connor MP and deputy chair Rick Wilson and Hasluck MP Tania Lawrence. Opposition to the ban has ramped up in the past week, with farming groups launching the “Keep the Sheep” campaign before a huge convoy of trucks descended on Perth last Friday. In a statement on Tuesday, Senator Watt acknowledged there were strong views within the industry, community and parliament about shutting down the trade. “As such, I consider it important an inquiry into this legislation is undertaken prior to passage in either chamber of the Parliament,” he said. The legislation, introduced to Parliament last week, will unlock the $107 million transition package for the sheep industry.