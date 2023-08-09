Malaysia has become the second country to suspend live cattle exports from Australia due to fears of a lumpy skin disease outbreak.

Last week, Indonesia paused exports from four Australian facilities pending further testing of animals after a small number of exported cattle were detected with the disease.

Australia maintains it is free of the highly infectious disease, which could have a $7 billion impact on the economy if detected.

Chief veterinary officer Mark Schipp said Malaysia’s decision to temporarily suspend live cattle and buffalo imports was based on Indonesia’s advice.

“Australia is urgently engaging with its Malaysian counterparts to confirm our robust animal health system and to advise that LSD is not present in Australia,” he said.

“I have made representations to my Malaysian counterpart, requesting the import restriction on live cattle and buffalo from Australia be lifted without delay.

“I have also confirmed to the World Organisation for Animal Health that Australia remains LSD-free in accordance with international standards.”

Nationals leader David Littleproud said he was confident Australia did not have any cases of the disease and animals had instead contracted it in Indonesia.

But he was concerned by the reputational damage already caused.

“Our international reputation has been hard fought and we are disease-free (and) that disease-free status gives us a premium that needs to be protected,” he told Nine’s Today program on Thursday.

“It’s particularly countries like Vietnam, we need to make sure they have full confidence that we don’t have LSD, otherwise we will pay an economic price and our producers will be at the forefront of that.”

Mr Littleproud urged the government to maintain open dialogue with Australia’s trading partners to reassure them the disease was not present.