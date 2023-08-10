Pacific workers set to gain new government benefits

Workers in Australia from the Pacific will be given additional benefits as part of attempts by the government to strengthen ties with the region. New laws introduced to parliament will mean Pacific engagement visa holders are able to gain financial support to attend university. Those on the visa will also have the waiting period to receive government benefits such as Youth Allowance or family tax benefits waived. Pacific Minister Pat Conroy said the changes would allow workers under the scheme to thrive while living in Australia. “Australia’s central message to the Pacific is that we’re here to listen, we’re here to work together and we’re here to make a difference. This bill puts words to action,” he told parliament on Thursday. “Participants have the opportunity to not just settle in Australia but to pursue education opportunities and flourish in their new communities.” Up to 3000 visas will be allocated each year under the scheme, including partners and children, with a ballot to determine who will come to Australia. The ballot is set to open this year and is only for those from participating Pacific nations and East Timor. Mr Conroy said it would allow for more workers to access university education. “We expect these reforms will result in more Pacific islanders participating in Australia’s domestic education system than ever before,” he said. “By supporting participation in our education system, we are saying to our Pacific family we support your ambition to further education and the opportunities that this will bring your families and future generations of Pacific diaspora in Australia’.” The new laws have also allowed for workers and families taking part in a family accompaniment pilot of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme to gain access to family tax benefits and childcare subsidies. The pilot program involves up to 200 families of workers in long-term placements under the scheme to bring families to Australia. The broader PALM scheme is largely used to provide a pool of workers to fill labour gaps, mostly in the agriculture and food processing industries, where not enough local workers can be found.