Renewable energy projects would be guided by a State planning doctrine, which would ensure developers would contribute a portion of earnings into regional communities, under a Nationals State election policy. As part of the policy, to be unveiled by Opposition Leader Shane Love in Geraldton on Monday, wind turbine proponents would be required to contribute 1.5 per cent of a project’s value or energy production to a community benefit fund, managed by local councils. The move aims to give local governments more of a voice in the wave of wind turbine developments expected to be pursued across regional WA, with some backlash to a lack of State Government involvement or guidance. “WA’s existing planning policies fall short when it comes to renewable energy projects, creating a two-tiered system that lacks clarity and consistency,” Mr Love said. “While we have high standards for other land developments, there is no State Planning Policy to guide the responsible development of renewable energy infrastructure. The community benefit fund comes after some regional councils raised concern with the State Government and peak body WALGA over the lack of involvement or contributions to local infrastructure. As revealed by The Sunday Times, Shire of Gnowangerup president Kate O’Keefe said the council was set to see 750 turbines installed in Ongerup and there were concerns over where they should be placed on private properties, while also flagging the availability of shared local resources, including road base. “(There is also) the cost to local government, with regard to the ongoing damage to our roads, and the increase that it will ultimately create with the cost of gravel,” she said. “They’ll require an enormous amount of gravel for each construction site, and the shire is already battling to access enough gravel to meet their road funding commitments.” Mr Love said while the Nationals supported the renewable energy rollout, councils needed to be empowered as part of the process. “There’s no question that renewable energy is part of WA’s energy future, but these projects must be implemented in a way that is well planned, well managed, and delivers positive outcomes for our communities, our economy, and our environment,” Mr Love said. “Proponents will be required to collaborate with local governments to establish a community benefit fund, with a baseline contribution starting at 1.5 per cent of the project’s value or tied to energy production “These funds will be managed by local governments to support regional initiatives, ensuring the towns and cities hosting wind farms, solar farms, and other renewables see direct and meaningful benefits.”