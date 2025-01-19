A slew of Nationals WA candidates have been appointed as campaign spokespeople from outside of parliament. The Nationals WA — who are for the first time running candidates in inner-city Perth seats as part of a bid to boost their upper house vote — have elevated eight candidates. Nationals leader Shane Love, who is also opposition leader, said appointing candidates as official spokespeople was a “historic and innovative step” for his party. The Assistant Agriculture and Youth portfolios have gone to Central Wheatbelt candidate Lachlan Hunter, with lead upper house candidates Julie Freeman and Rob Horstman receiving Culture and the Arts, and Housing, respectively. Geraldton candidate Kirrilee Warr gets Assistant Fisheries and Warren-Blackwood candidate Bevan Eatts is spokesman for Forestry, Water, Seniors and Ageing. Candidates in more difficult to win seats include Bateman candidate Donna Gordin, (Planning), Darling Range candidate Morgan Byas (Mental Health) and Forrestfield candidate Ian Blayney (Science and Innovation, Citizenship and Multicultural Interests and Defence Industry). “For the first time, we’re elevating candidates outside of Parliament to leadership roles, recognising their talent, passion, and the significant work they’re already doing on the campaign trail,” Mr Love said. “These candidates demonstrate not only a deep understanding of their portfolios, but also the leadership potential to serve as key figures for the Nationals in Government.” The party currently has five members of parliament, with three of those retiring at the March 8 election. With a parliamentary caucus of just 10, and three of those retiring, WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam was previously open to the idea of appointing candidates as official spokespeople. But, with less than 50 days before the WA election, that has not eventuated. Instead, even outgoing MPs such as Dr David Honey, Peter Collier and Donna Faragher were given spokesperson roles in December. The Greens — who were reduced to one MP at the last election — have appointed various candidates as spokespeople.