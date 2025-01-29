Anthony Albanese has been accused of betraying WA and caving to east coast backbenchers by reviving contentious Nature Positive laws, only days after his latest visit to Perth. The legislation — scuttled by the Prime Minister last year following lobbying from Premier Roger Cook — is back on the Government’s agenda, with the laws listed for debate in the Senate next Thursday. Industry leaders have united against the legislation in its current form and fired up on Wednesday alongside Mr Cook, urging Mr Albanese to scrap the proposed reforms once and for all. Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA chief economist Aaron Morey said that if they were truly off the table they “would not be listed for debate”. Mr Cook warned “latte-drinking” east-coast MPs against treating his State with contempt, cautioning his Federal colleagues against doing a deal with the crossbench. The Premier was credited with torpedoing a deal struck between Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek and the Greens in November. “I’ve got a message for those backbenchers . . . your standard of living, the reason why you can afford your long mac and your lattes, is because of Western Australian industry, the WA economy,” Mr Cook said while standing next to the Deputy Prime Minister at a press conference in Naval Base. “Do not for a moment think that we will stand by and allow you to damage our economy, because ultimately it’ll damage your standard of living.” Standing alongside Mr Cook on Wednesday, deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said: “we don’t control the Senate” but that the environment “clearly matters”. “We’ll continue to work with the Western Australian Government, of course, to make sure that any environment reform works for the resources sector across the country,” he said. But Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash accused Labor of launching a “sneaky” attempt to get the controversial legislation through. “Mr Albanese was happy to take credit for taking the laws off the table late last year but that was just a sneaky smokescreen that has now been exposed,” she said. “Mr Albanese has duped Western Australians over the Nature Positive, mining negative laws. It is a betrayal of breath taking proportions.” Labor’s Environmental Action Network are pushing for the contentious Environmental Protection Bill — which has been in the Senate since July — to be passed before the election. There is growing speculation the next two weeks could be the last sitting period before an April poll. LEAN co-patron Jerome Laxale has called on the Government and the crossbench to act with urgency. “My message to the Government, and the crossbench, is to pass the bill to establish an Environmental Protection Agency,” he said in a social media post. “It’s been in the Senate since July. Get it done.” Ms Plibersek denied a new deal had been struck but said the Government was “working to fix John Howard’s broken environment laws so they are better for nature, and better for business”. “The Government currently has a Bill before the Senate to establish Australia’s first Federal Environment Protection Agency, and I’d urge every Senator to vote for it,” she said. Former Labor Senator turned indepependent Fatima Payman is still undecided on her vote. “I’m still waiting for a briefing on the details of the deal struck between the Prime Minister, the Greens and (independent) Senator (David) Pocock,” she said. “What I do know is that acting on climate change is just common sense. We need serious investment in renewable energy, including battery storage and emerging technologies, to ensure a sustainable future.” Labor needs the Greens’ 11 votes and three others, to add to its own 25 seats, to pass the Senate. The Greens, who had capitulated on almost all of their demands except on native forest logging, have not changed the position Ms Plibersek had accepted before Mr Albanese intervened. Greens Senator Sarah-Hanson Young said the party had been willing to work with Labor, adding: “We got very close to a deal last year before the Government capitulated to the mining lobby in WA, again.” Senator Payman and Tasmanian senators Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell could be the deciding votes. The Chamber of Minerals and Energy on Wednesday warned the proposed legislation goes too far, by taking final decision-making away from an elected Minister. “CME will continue to advocate for a compliance focused EPA as promised ahead of the 2022 election,” acting chief executive Adrienne LaBombard said. “The resources sector supports Nature Positive reforms that are better for the environment and better for business. This legislation is neither.” AMEC acting CEO Neil van Drunen said: “It’s unclear what paint job the government has given Nature Positive, but underneath the hood nothing’s changed.”