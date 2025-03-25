Basil Zempilas has warned Liberal MPs he will not shy away from discipline as leader to uphold party unity, as the new Churchlands MP vowed to lead a reset of the decimated Opposition. Mr Zempilas, endorsed unanimously by Liberal MPs on Tuesday in their first party room meeting since a third straight electoral drubbing, started his leadership by laying out the hallmarks he expected from his new team, including hard work, fairness and integrity. After his predecessor Libby Mettam’s resignation from the top role last week, Mr Zempilas entered the ballot without a challenger for the role, describing his ascension as “humbling”. In his first major sit down interview as Opposition Leader along with new deputy Ms Mettam, Mr Zempilas told The West Australian he had spoken to MPs about the need to work as a team. But in a hardline stance, the Liberal leader said he would hold MPs accountable for straying from the party’s line or seeking to distract from key messages. “It was an absolute non-negotiable from everybody gathered today that we must work together as a team, cohesively and in a unified and diligent manner,” he said. “After I was elected leader and with an opportunity to speak to my new colleagues, I said although I am new, and certainly new in this leadership position, if discipline is required, discipline is not something that I am scared to have to enforce. “Strong leadership can play a really strong role in changing that narrative, and it’s one of the reasons why I was so keen that Libby is my deputy, because, alongside me, she is the best equipped to help ensure that what we have set ourselves out to achieve.” Mr Zempilas, the sixth Liberal leader in six years, will also take on the role of Opposition Leader after the Liberals’ victory Kalamunda overnight meant the party reclaimed official Opposition status. Asked on the party’s recent history with leaders, and whether he was confident he could hold the position for the full term, Mr Zempilas said he had the support of his party room. “What came before us is not going to be the way that we project forward,” he said. “We have to change. We know that, that’s why we’re using terms like reset. “This is a reset, there’s a new leader, a new deputy leader, but even more importantly than that, there is a new spirit amongst this group.” Retiring Upper House leader Peter Collier said the party clearly needed to learn from the loss, including about falling behind the leader. “I’ve got to say when we’re in opposition, we’re not flash,” he said. “I’ve supported every leader I’ve served under, and I think that’s important. “That’s one thing the Labor Party do actually do well, in terms of the fact that they do unify behind the leader, and that’s something that we can learn from.” The party, Mr Zempilas said, needed not just a rebuild but a reset — a theme driven home by his new colleagues entering Parliament for the first time. “It is a reset. People talk about rebuild or refresh, and all of those words are sort of appropriate, but we do genuinely get the opportunity for a reset now,” he said. “That reset begins with a very extensive listening tour and the team’s commitment is to get out into their communities and we won’t just go alone. “We will go and listen to what is important to people and what what they want to see from us, how we can be more relevant to them.” After heavy election losses in 2017, 2021 and on March 8, Mr Zempilas said it was not just the Parliamentary team which would undergo changes. Mr Zempilas revealed he tapped former Barnett Government-era senior staff member Narelle Cant to run his office as chief of staff, but was tight lipped on further appointments. “It’s as much the Liberal brand as it is the parliamentary team and party. I don’t presume to know what everybody wants,” he said. “It’s clear from the election result that we can, we can better define what we stand for, to be more relevant to the public and that reset starts with listening.” Ms Mettam, leader at the election which saw just seven lower house Liberal MPs elected, said the party’s new opposition status was a small victory out of the campaign. “The result, even though it’s it’s not what we anticipated, it does mean we now have opposition status,” she said. “It is a refreshed team with new members coming on board, but also more members who new members who have different experiences as well.” Mr Zempilas said at the conclusion of the party room meeting, he took new MPs to the floor of the Legislative Assembly to “take it in”. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, and flanked with his new team, Mr Zempilas laid out the hallmarks of the opposition, including fairness, integrity, hard work and common sense. In his first attack on the Government, Mr Zempilas said West Australians were sick of wasteful spending, targeting Labor’s promise to build a Burswood race track for $220 million and the ongoing negotiations with the NRL. “The Premier can’t hide. He can’t sneak off and do a dodgy side deal without bringing the people of Western Australia into the conversation,” he said. “It has to be the right price and we have to know what it is.” He also flagged an eagerness to work with the Government, saying Parliament’s planned recall on April 8 to pass stamp duty changes would be supported by the Opposition. “They might think, well, we’ve got a pretty inexperienced team on the other side, we might try and catch them out and to that point, I certainly expect that there might be an earlier start date than perhaps is widely anticipated,” he said. “We won’t get everything right. We’ll make some mistakes, but we will be learning very fast, and we will put our best foot forward. “I’m not worried or intimidated by the parliamentary process or stepping into that arena.” As revealed by The West Australian, Labor will bring Parliament back for a week in April, where MPs, including Mr Zempilas will be officially sworn in. Labor will continue to hold its majority in the Upper House, until new MPs are sworn-in in late May.