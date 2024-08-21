The State Government has brought forward the emergency road safety summit to September 2 from its previously slated date in the middle of next month. WA’s road toll has soared to 118, its highest rate in almost a decade, putting pressure on authorities to find solutions. The decision to bring forward the emergency talks came after the Opposition said a month was too long to wait to find answers, with one person dying on WA roads every second day. “The roundtable will seek input and ideas on initiatives that can be implemented to save lives on our roads,” Government minister Sue Ellery told Parliament on Wednesday. “Invitations will be sent to key stakeholders, including representatives from police, road safety, peak bodies and first responders.” Road Safety Minister David Michael, who was contacted for comment, was urged to call the summit by Premier Roger Cook after the death of a three-year-old girl in a car rollover in the Pilbara last week. On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Col Blanch revealed he would attend the meeting, with one issue a particular focus for his contribution. “Inattention is one that bothers me the greatest. It’s the hardest to police,” he said. “So it does come down to the mind of the driver and improving their education and skills.” Mr Blanch said the data showed middle-aged to older men were dying on regional roads the most. “One of the things that we have seen more recently is inattention in our regional areas — so skilled driving, making better decisions, inattention in the car is what we need to focus on. Former top cop Karl O’Callaghan said the summit should consider variable speed limits for WA’s vast network of country roads, including lower speeds at night-time and in wet weather. Already this year, 21 people have died on Wheatbelt roads, higher than last year’s toll in the region.