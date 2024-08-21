WA’s gun buyback scheme should remain open until next year, the Opposition says, with tens of millions of dollars unused in the program with just 10 days to go. With $8.3 million paid out of the $63 million allocated, Opposition Leader Shane Love said the buyback should be extended beyond the end of this month, to enable firearm owners to understand the new laws in practice. “Many licensed firearms owners are particularly concerned about the new property Written Authority scheme and what limits will be imposed and require this information to make an informed decision around surrendering their firearms,” he said. “Pressuring them into giving up their firearms – which may be an important part of their lifestyles or livelihoods – without providing them with accurate information is no way to encourage confidence in the new laws. “The Minister should keep the scheme open for up to 12 months, allowing licensed firearms owners to participate in the scheme when their license is due for renewal.” The buyback was announced ahead of the introduction of tough new firearm laws, which will see limits slapped on owners of between five and 10 guns, depending on the licence types. The laws, passed at the end of June, also impose new health requirements for licence holders, storage standards, and overhaul the property letter system, which the Government claimed had been abused by owners. West Australian gun owners have already handed in more than 23,000 firearms under the scheme. Asked in Parliament last week whether he would extend the program, which started in February this year, Police Minister Paul Papalia urged owners to take advantage of the scheme. “The firearms buyback is on now. People can take advantage of it if they have a firearm,” he said. “Bear in mind that more than half the firearms received under the buyback were in the city, in Perth, in the metropolitan area. More than half of those 20,000 firearms were from the city. “People who currently have a firearms licence but who determine, when they look at the legislation, that it will not be possible or it will be unlikely for them to get a licence under the new system should consider taking advantage of the buyback.”