Concerns about mystery names appearing on firearm registrations were raised four weeks before a former gun club official’s expired access prompted police to suspend the system, it can be revealed. The West Australian has obtained an email sent to Police Minister Reece Whitby and WA Police on June 19, warning that other people were being listed as “co-users” on a corporate firearm licence and urging the Government to pause the new online portal. “She is not the only one this is happening too, if this is not a reason to stop this now, I don’t know what is,” the email said. Dale, a farmer, said he phoned police after noticing another person’s name on the individual licence for his .22 magnum rifle. “Can this person see my storage address,” he said. “They said it wasn’t visible on their end and it should fix itself next week. I take them on their word on that but it was a bit of a concern. “These are firearms we’re talking about, it’s a public safety issue.” The mystery name did vanish three weeks later, but police only “paused” the new $35 million Firearms Portal on Thursday, after a Jarrahdale sports shooters club raised alarm over former club officials still being listed as authorised persons with access to the storage locations of firearms. On Friday night, Police Commissioner Col Blanch requested a “full list” of reported issues and told The West Australian he was confident there has been no data breach. “Every person with access to the portal is a fit and proper person who has met the rigorous threshold to hold a firearms license,” a Police spokesman said. “We thank all lawful gun owners who have been proactively working with police. The WA Police Commissioner has this afternoon requested a full list of reported critical issues so the firearms community can be assured we are resolving issues that are raised by users of the portal.” Police Commissioner Col Blanch said on Friday that the decision to pause the portal was “mine and mine alone”. “When the expiry date hits, it should remove that viewing access and it wasn’t doing that. So they came to us and we said, in an abundance of caution, we’ll put the fix in,” he said. “I understand that fix is pretty much completed, but they’re just going through the testing at the moment and we should be back up and running soon.” He said there was no evidence other corporate licenses have been exposed, and no data has been misused. “No data of individuals was accessed. These are the club’s guns and where the club’s guns are sourced,” Commissioner Blanch said. Shadow Police Minister Adam Hort said he’s been inundated with complaints about the online portal since new laws came into effect in March and has written to the Information Commissioner, to request an independent review. “These reports suggest significant failures in how sensitive personal and security-related data is being handled,” he said. “I believe this matter warrants urgent and independent scrutiny.” Acting Police Minister Don Punch accused the Opposition of “fear mongering” and Aged Care and Seniors Minister Simone McGurk insisted the portal has not been compromised. “There is one aspect, one particular location where there was some people had information that they shouldn’t have. But it is not a failure of the entire system,” she said. “As a Government, we don’t apologise for the firearms reforms that we’ve put in place, there are less firearms now in our community. “Of course, it’s not ideal. But anyone that’s dealing with information technology knows that at times, with any system, there can be some vulnerabilities.”