WA Police have been forced to send an embarrassing correction text message to gun owners after mistakenly claiming the recently passed Firearm Act was already law. In a duo of text messages sent on Tuesday afternoon, WA Police told firearm owners to “understand the impacts” of the Firearms Act, which was passed by Parliament last week. Under the Act, firearm owners will be subject to a new licence regime, in which they will be limited to between five and 10 guns, depending on the number of approved uses. “The Firearm Act 2024 is now law. It will impact your firearm ownership. Utilise buyback now. Understand the impacts,” the first text message, sent around midday stated. That message came despite the law not being officially gazetted, with full implementation of gun limits not expected to be enforced until March. A follow-up message was sent to owners three hours later, after 3.30pm on Tuesday. WA Police conceded the text was wrong. “Ignore previous SMS,” the text began. “Firearms Act 2024 has passed Parliament. Understand the impacts. Buyback closes 31.08.2024. Accurate information on WA Police website.” The messages, which the Opposition claimed cost the Force $26,000 to send and then correct, were avoidable, Nationals Leader Shane Love said. “The Minister for Police must apologise and immediately correct the record regarding the thousands of misleading text messages distributed by WA Police regarding the Firearms Act,” Mr Love said. “These texts, which were inaccurate, contributed to confusion and concern for many law-abiding firearm owners, by falsely stating the new firearms act had come into law. “WA Police should be helping firearms owners navigate the new process, not sending out misleading communications. “Given the Police Minister’s rush to pass these laws through Parliament last week, it is disappointing those responsible for administering the new laws do not seem to understand the legislation,” he said. The Government’s gun buyback, which runs until the end of August, had already seen more than 8000 licenced gun owners hand in more than 14,000 firearms last week. The text messages come after WA Police began imposing the new firearm limits in correspondence with new firearm applicants, before the reform’s passage through Parliament. A WA Police spokeswoman said: “The first message was sent in error during preparations for future communications and the second message corrected the mistake.” However, questions about how many texts were sent and the cost of those texts were not answered.