Resources Minister Madeleine King has launched a bizarre new attack on Peter Dutton’s nuclear policy, warning a reactor in Collie could pose a risk to Margaret River’s wine crops. “Of course that’s going to affect the great wine growing region that we have down there in Margaret River,” she told reporters on Tuesday. “We all know that, but they don’t want to talk about it. So you have the cost and you have the risk to our environment and to the wonderful clean produce that we have down in our great South West.” Asked how a nuclear reactor in Collie would impact Margaret River, 191 kilometres away, Ms King doubled down. “Because it has the effect of people considering that this is a risk environmentally should there be an accident,” she said. France has a total of 57 operable reactors and a wine industry worth US$11.8 billion, but Ms King rejected the comparison with Europe. “The French have had nuclear power for many, many decades, we have not had nuclear power at all,” she said. “What we know in the South West is there is a risk to the reputation of our great wine growing region in Margaret River from Peter Dutton’s nuclear power plant. “People just don’t like that, people that live there do not want to live next to a nuclear power plant and it won’t even provide energy. And it won’t fit well into the Western Australian grid.” Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash called the link “laughable”. “This is another ridiculous scare campaign from a desperate Labor party that will do anything to distract from their appalling record in Government,” she said. “Why is Labor happy to back our AUKUS nuclear submarines but at the same time say absurd things like this about nuclear power? “They’ve lied about the cost of our electricity system plan time and again and have now resorted to this nonsense as well.” At a joint press conference outside the pre-polling booth in the key WA seat of Tangney, Roger Cook backed Ms King’s warning, declaring nuclear a reputational risk for WA agriculture. But the Premier hasn’t sought legal advice over whether his Government could block it, by refusing to connect a power plant to the State’s electricity grid. “Standing in front of a Federal Minister, I’d hate to say that we trump the Feds,” he said. “I’m not sure there is (a way to block it). “I don’t know that we will ever, ever, ever see a situation in which a Western Australia government will be confronted by a nuclear power option of their own making. “Even Peter Dutton accepts that it would take decades for him to implement his nuclear power fantasy.” The Federal Opposition’s $331 billion nuclear plan would introduce nuclear to Australia’s energy mix by the mid-2030’s, but no timeline has been set for a proposed reactor in Collie. Mr Dutton has vowed nuclear could provide up to 14GW of power by 2050, but economic modelling predicting it would be up to $263 billion cheaper than renewables was based only on the Eastern States’ national energy market.