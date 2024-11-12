Anthony Albanese doesn’t give a “stuff” about WA, Opposition Leader Shane Love says, as he revealed he had asked Premier Roger Cook for a briefing on a proposal to shift the State Election date to help Federal Labor. Mr Cook told The West Australian’s Leadership Matters on Monday that the State Government had sought legal advice on shifting the fixed March 8 election date over a looming federal poll. Mr Albanese, who on Tuesday ruled out an election this year, must call an election before the middle of May, with some suggestions he is exploring a date in late February or early March, clashing with the WA State election campaign. Mr Love, whose support Mr Cook would need to move the date, said that the Prime Minister would consider holding the Federal election on March 8 was “astounding”. “(It) just shows that this Prime Minister has no regard for Western Australia. He doesn’t care about Western Australia. Doesn’t give us stuff about Western Australia,” Mr Love said. “This date was set in stone before he became prime minister. He’s had four years of knowledge that Western Australia will be going to the election on March 8. “Yet, we hear that there is a proposition that the date of the West Australian election may need to shift because of a decision made by the Prime Minister. “There are many other Saturdays that the prime minister could choose.” But Mr Love said to force WA to shift its election date would cause voter chaos. “Throwing all the preparations of the West Australian Electoral Commission into chaos is just a clear signal of his lack of concern and regard for the people of Western Australia, it would signal that he believes that his popularity is diminishing greatly and that he needs to go early,” Mr Love said. “This is a political decision from him, and yet it’s one that has consequences for Western Australia, which will be a real cost and confusion going forward.” Mr Love called on Mr Cook to make a statement to Parliament to lock in the election date, and revealed he had contacted the Premier to discuss the speculation. The speculation comes amid a frenzy of pre-election behaviour by the Prime Minister, including naming two Tasmanian candidates, and holding pre-election rallies in Adelaide to announce party promises. After Mr Cook’s comments on Monday, Mr Albanese denied asking WA to shift the date of its election to avoid an overlap with the Federal campaign in the first half of next year, but after repeated questioning admitted they had discussed it. “I have read the election would be in August, September, November, December 7 has probably passed now but I was reading that as the date as well,” he told reporters in Tasmania. “I’m focused on governing. That’s what I’m focused on. I will leave the speculation to others. “The election, I’ve said the whole way through, will be in 2025. It will be called April or before.” At a later press conference, Mr Albanese added: “I have had a discussion about the WA election, obviously, with him.”