WA Premier Roger Cook has revealed Anthony Albanese “clarified” his live export joke when the pair spoke ahead of a visit to the State next week. But despite Mr Cook calling for the Prime Minister to apologise over the comments — that Labor had made sure live export was “dead” — at an agricultural dinner last week, nothing was forthcoming. “I’ve spoken to the PM. He’s clarified his comments to me, as he did with the media last week, and this is not a decision of the state government,” Mr Cook said in Albany on Tuesday. “My Government’s been very supportive of the farming community and the impact that the stopping of live sheep exports will have on them. That’s why we opposed the original decision. “This will have a significant impact on the local farming community, but the decision’s been made now, and the Parliament has voted. “Now we are working with the Commonwealth to see how we can support the farming community as part of this transition.” Mr Cook made the comments standing alongside Albany Labor MP Rebecca Stephens, who took to social media last week to call for the Prime Minister to apologise as well. “The Prime Minister’s attempt to make light of his decision to end the live sheep export industry is extremely disappointing,” Ms Stephens wrote. “Members of my community in Albany and the Great Southern deserve an apology and they deserve a better and fairer transition package, one that actually supports our primary producers. “This is not a time to be making jokes.” Mr Cook then backed in Ms Stephens by repeating the call for an apology at a press conference on Thursday, describing the joke as a “clanger”. Mr Albanese refused on Friday, saying instead that the Premier had not been at the dinner. Speaking at the agricultural event at Parliament House last week, Mr Albanese had said it was his second event after dining earlier with Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto. “One of the things that we talked about was agriculture, the importance of that we have in this country of not just providing food security for us but we are the envy of the world for the natural assets that we have, for the space that we have, which is why, when we had dinner — beautiful Australian beef, not the live export, we made sure it was dead,” Mr Albanese said. Labor legislated the end of live sheep export by 2028 earlier this year, but faces a political stoush over the issue in WA, with farmers and the State Government raising concerns about compensation offered to affected producers.