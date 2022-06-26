A former international rower turned Carnarvon publican has nominated to be the Nationals WA candidate in the North West Central by-election sparked by the surprise retirement of Vince Catania.

Merome “Mem” Beard is understood to be the only nominee, catapulting her into frontrunner status to replace Mr Catania in State Parliament given the Nationals will be expected to hold the marginal seat.

The 55-year-old mother of four has owned the Port Hotel in Carnarvon for 20 years and her family ties to the Gascoyne region date back four generations.

Ms Beard, whose preselection was expected to be rubber-stamped by the Nationals WA State council on Wednesday, singled out the worker shortage, housing crisis and local crime as her key issues.

Labor has yet to decide whether it will contest the by-election, while the Liberal Party State council at the weekend voted in favour of calling for nominations ahead of a potential three-corner contest.

If the Liberals were to pull-off a miracle and win, it would give the party a third MP in the Legislative Assembly — which would be the same number as their Opposition Alliance partners, the Nationals.

This unlikely scenario would require negotiation between the two parties to determine whether Liberal leader David Honey replaced Nationals counterpart Mia Davies as State Opposition Leader.

Official opposition party status in WA is determined by the party that holds the second most seats in the Lower House. There’s believed to be no precedent for a deadlock.

Ms Beard, who was a rower at the Australian Institution of Sport in the 90s and went to the 1994 World Championships, on Sunday said she would be a “strong voice” for the region in Parliament.

“I am passionate about this region,” she told The West Australian.

“Having been born here and run a business in Carnarvon for 20 years, I understand the challenges that residents and businesses face.”

She said the town, 900km north of Perth, lacked workers and accommodation and faced a “massive issue with crime”. Maternity services had also been cancelled at Carnarvon Health Campus due to staff shortages.

“Clearly Labor are lacking respect for some of the issues that are urgent for this town and region,” Ms Beard added.

“I have put my hand up as there is a need for another voice in Parliament. Under Labor, things are not happening.

“I will be that voice that is needed to stand up and fight and question the Government on behalf of our region.”

Mr Catania earlier this month announced his retirement from politics after 17 years. On Thursday he delivered his valedictory speech in Parliament, which Premier Mark McGowan did not stay in the chamber to hear.

He held onto North West Central — which also includes Kalbarri and Exmouth — by 259 votes last year, withstanding an 8.4 per cent swing to Labor at the height of Mr McGowan’s pandemic popularity.

Despite the ALP’s success in WA at last month’s Federal election, some senior Labor figures are reluctant to contest the by-election, which are always difficult for governments.

Labor sources told The West contesting the by-election was considered risky with little upside for the party, which already holds 53 of 59 Legislative Assembly seats.