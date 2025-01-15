Treasurer Rita Saffioti has unleashed an attack on the State Opposition, demanding the Liberal and National parties submit their election promises to Treasury or reveal who will check their costings. But she’s refused to recommit to establishing an independent parliamentary budget office, that was promised by Labor in 2017 and recommended by the Langoulant review into major State projects in 2018. “It may be something we consider into the future,” she said. “We have a treasury process. The point is, if they don’t use treasury, who are they using?” Ms Saffioti on Wednesday unveiled a slick video declaring party leaders Shane Love, Libby Mettam and Liberal candidate Basil Zempilas are “not worth the risk” and accused them of racking up almost seven billion dollars worth of promises. She put the cost of Labor’s promises so far at $658 million. “They’ve gone on a pre-Christmas spending spree and we’re asking for them to account for it,” she said. “It’s time that the Liberals and Nationals came clean with the WA public, tell us what commitments do they stand by but also who will be costing their election commitments? “The WA Labor party will be submitting our commitments to Treasury, and each week there will be an outline of the cost of or commitments and the impact over the forward estimates. “The Liberals and Nationals just can’t be trusted. They wreck the State’s finances, last time in Government and now in Opposition, they haven’t learned anything.” Labor refused to use the Treasury process in Opposition in 2017, after Mark McGowan accused Treasury of sneaking Barnett Government officials into briefings in 2013. But Ms Saffioti denied her attack was a double standard. “We used it in 2013 and then we used Treasury costs in relation to Metronet,” she said. “I think it’s a valid question to be asking a couple of weeks into a campaign and a few weeks away from pre-polling, who are they using? “Now when we didn’t, we actually then used very, very senior experienced public sector officials. “So what we’re asking for is a level playing field, when all the major parties are assessed side by side, we believe they need people who actually cost election commitments, not just add them up two days before Election day.” Shadow Treasurer Steve Martin disputed the Government’s $4.36 billion price tag for Liberal promises, saying Ms Saffioti’s “calculator is broken”. “This is a treasurer who oversaw a transport project (Metronet) that was budgeted at $3 billion and has blown out to $13 billion,” he said. “Labor want to talk about anything other than their track record.” However Mr Martin did not provide an alternative figure and would not say when costings will be provided. “It’s taken out of context to just add up the costings without actually taking into account savings and other things that will be moved around,” he said. Asked what these “savings” would be, the Deputy Liberal leader said they would be revealed later, insisting the party’s costings would be done by an independent body and announced “close to the election”. “There is a process for opposition to present their costings. We don’t have the vast resources of government that the treasurer does, but we will certainly present a detailed costing analysis to the voters of Western Australia,” he said. Former under treasurer John Langoulant recommended a parliamentary budget office be set up in February 2018, as part of a Special Inquiry into Government Programs and Projects ordered by Mr McGowan to “enhance transparency and public understanding of election commitments.”