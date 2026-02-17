A team of fishing and environmental experts has been appointed to help reopen recreational demersal fishing in 2027, as the backlash over a commercial ban puts Roger Cook’s Government under pressure. The nine-person panel will meet for the first time in February to discuss how to best manage recreational demersal fishing when it eventually returns from a sweeping ban that’s now in effect between Augusta and Kalbarri. But the Premier wasn’t backing away from his Government’s decision to impose a compulsory buy-out on commercial fishers, the day after a lone fisher’s rooftop protest in Geraldton. “We understand that this is an issue which elevates and excites people,” Mr Cook told reporters. He later clarified his comment, after questioning from the Opposition in Parliament. “This does excite the stakeholders, not in a good way, but because this infects their livelihoods,” the Premier said during Question Time. “We understand that. That’s the reason why we provided an ex-gratia share of payment ahead of the statutory requirements of the Fisheries Act, to ensure that we got early payments to these people.” Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis said about $1 million has already been paid out. She shrugged off the protest by a Geraldton fisherman, who chained himself to the roof of the Midwest Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development on Monday. “I appreciate that it is emotional time for some people,” Ms Jarvis said. “That particular gentleman is still allowed to fish. He still has opportunity to fish. His license is being bought back for a very small part of his business.” She said she has “no problem” with a potential inquiry into fish stocks, that is a key demand of a petition signed by more than 30,000 people. Shadow Fisheries Minister Kirrilee Warr called for the new demersal restrictions to be paused, if an inquiry goes ahead. “It would be great to pause this and reflect on what’s actually happened, and I’d encourage the Minister to get out there and talk to the fishers,” she said. “These people’s livelihoods are at risk. Their mental health is under strain.” Mr Cook rejected Opposition claims linking the ban to rising fish prices. “If the members opposite are concerned about fish supply today, they should be concerned about fish supply tomorrow,” the Premier said. “They have to consider that the consequences of not acting now means that we will simply not have these fish at any price into the future.” The Government has argued a commercial ban and a recreational pause now will allow recreational fishing of demersal species to resume in Spring of 2027. The committee announced by Ms Jarvis on Tuesday will provide recommendations on additional spawning closures, establishing demersal recovery zones and changes to recreational fishing rules, such as boat and bag limits. It will be chaired by Recfishwest operations lead Matt Gillett, alongside representatives from the tackle shop industry, charter fishers and conservation experts. “This is a committee that will provide advice to me on the sustainable way that we can get recreational fishers back fishing for demersal species by spring 2027,” Ms Jarvis said. “The committee is made up of nine representatives from the recreational sector, from the tourism and charter boat sector, we’ve got some independent scientists, and we have representatives from tackle shops as well.” Ms Jarvis said she expected them to meet “fairly regularly” and report back by June 2027.