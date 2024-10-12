Two extra Black Hawk helicopters will be brought to WA this summer, as the state braces for yet another torrid bushfire season. With the Bureau of Meteorology warning of an 80 per cent chance of a hotter than normal Perth summer — and with authorities worried about another challenging bushfire season — the WA Government has decided to strengthen its firefighting fleet. WA will now head to summer with a record 38 aircraft ranging from large air tankers, to helicopters and light fixed-wing aircraft. There will now be four Blackhawk Helicopters and one C130 Hercules Large Arial Tanker based in WA this summer, boosted by either an additional C130, a Sikorsky S-61N or another two Blackhawks, operated by the Commonwealth. On the ground, more than 1250 career firefighters and more than 20,000 Bush Fire Service volunteers, will be on standby to tackle any bushfires in WA this summer. And 1800 Department of Fire and Emergency Services vehicles will be ready to respond over the bushfire season. “Experts are warning of an extremely challenging fire season ahead,” Premier Roger Cook said. “We’ve acted early ahead of a potentially tough season to secure two extra Black Hawks, which will provide invaluable support for firefighters on the ground as they work to protect lives and homes.” During the 2023 bushfires that began in November, fires raged across the City of Wanneroo in suburbs like Banksia Grove. The fire destroyed more than 1900 hectares of land, including farms and houses, and 18 houses. The State Government allocated $11 million in 2022 to rent a C130 Hercules tanker — with a capacity of more than 15,000 litres and cruising at 545km/h — for four years. The tanker is currently in North America and is scheduled to be operational in WA from December 1. The government also each year rents two Black Hawk Helicopters — capable of holding 4500 litres of water or foam suppressant — and is now spending an additional $10.1 million on renting two more Black Hawk helicopters for two years. They should be here in WA late November. Last year, the WA Liberals questioned why the State Government wasn’t using its massive surplus to buy firefighting air craft, rather than leasing them. Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told The Sunday Times last December the government would consider purchasing its own fire fighting water bomber. So far, this hasn’t happened. “Large aerial tankers are complex aircraft that need specialised support and maintenance, which is performed overseas by the manufacturer,” a State Government spokesperson said on Friday. “They are only used in WA during the bushfire season, and would sit idle for much of the year. “While we are not ruling out purchasing a LAT or other larger aerial assets in the future, it makes sense to lease these aircraft for the period of higher risk to WA.” Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Luke Huntington said on Friday early indications were that over December-February there was an 80 per cent chance temperatures across Perth would be hotter than the average of 31 degrees. Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm on Saturday said “signs are pointing to another challenging (bushfire) season”. “We had a record dry spell in large parts of southern WA during the first half of 2024 and fuel loads are drying off quickly again as the weather heats up,” he said. “The risk of dangerous bushfires will only continue to increase now. “Bushfires that start in October and November have the potential to escalate quickly, which is why we are urging the community to prepare now.” Mr Dawson said firefighters were bracing for a tough summer. “Firefighters across the State are bracing for what is expected to be another tough fire season, with key climate and soil moisture indicators pointing to an increased risk,” he said. “Experts predict the season will start earlier than usual, which is why we’ve brought forward our bushfire education campaign and are urging all Western Australians to get prepared now. “While we’ve experienced more rain in recent months, long periods of dryness mean there is a large amount of mature fuel throughout WA – a red flag as we prepare for a hot and dry summer period. “Adding extra aircraft to our firefighting arsenal will mean we have added rapid response capacity for the season ahead.” RAC claims compliance and insurance manager Glen Waker said it was crucial all West Australians, and especially those in high-risk areas, took steps to prepare their homes for the upcoming bushfire season. “General property upkeep includes cutting back grass, pruning shrubs, securing gas cylinders and clearing out gutters. More high-risk areas will require more thorough preparations,” he said. “Households should also have a bushfire plan and emergency kit in place, and more information on these is available on the DFES website. “We also encourage people to check their insurance policies to ensure their assets are adequately covered.”