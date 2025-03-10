The Liberals are set to pick up another seat, with Murray Wellington candidate David Bolt on the cusp of unseating Labor MP Robyn Clarke. As counting continues in nine tight races across the State, Mr Bolt had an almost 800 vote lead over Ms Clarke, who won the seat from the Liberals in 2018. It came after a 23 per cent swing against the Government, with 10 per cent flowing to the Liberals. Mr Bolt will become the Liberals’ sixth lower house MP in the third-straight electoral drubbing, as the party looks for silver linings in the results. The current Murray shire president, Mr Bolt said on election day he had received a positive response from voters. “We’ve had a great team and are feeling really supported and encouraged but the people of Western Australia will make the final choice,” he said. “I’m very encouraged by the feedback I’m getting, but I know it’s going to be a tough election.” The Liberals also remained confident of chief pharmacist Adam Hort picking up Kalamunda from Labor, with a 187 vote lead at 64.2 per cent counted, which would make seven members in the lower house. After holding Cottesloe and Vasse, the party also narrowly picked up Churchlands, Nedlands and the northern suburbs seat of Carine. Labor were narrowly ahead in four tight contests with full counts not yet complete — South Perth, Dawesville, Pilbara and Kalgoorlie, where sitting MP Ali Kent had a slim lead of 394 votes with 65 per cent counted. In Fremantle, where Labor minister Simone McGurk was in the fight of her political life against independent Kate Hulett, fresh preference flows were being held on Monday. With almost 60 per cent counted, Ms Hulett had a lead of just 98 votes in a count which would likely cause headaches for the announcement of Premier Roger Cook’s new Cabinet. In Warren-Blackwood, Nationals candidate Bevan Eatts had firmed as the likely winner in the southwestern seat, holding a 963 vote lead over Labor MP Jane Kelsbie. The seat, won by Labor in the 2021 landslide from the Nationals, would be the country party’s fifth, bolstering their ranks.