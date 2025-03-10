Electoral Commissioner Robert Kennedy went to ground on Monday, as calls mounted for a full-scale parliamentary inquiry into the running of the State Election. Mr Kennedy, who is on a salary of more than $279,000 a year, refused interview requests, with a spokeswoman saying “his focus was on continuing the count.” It came as Opposition Leader Shane Love said the first act for MPs should be stand Mr Kennedy aside while full scale Parliamentary inquiry interrogating the operations of the election on Saturday. The issues with claims booths ran out of ballot papers, voters were turned away after long queues and recruitment and staffing issues. Focus has also shifted to the commission’s decision to outsource recruitment to firm Persol Kelly for the first time, with West Australians saying they applied and heard nothing back, before a wave of workers reported shortages on the day. As the count in nine tight seats continued on Monday, Mr Love said there were serious questions to be answered about the commission’s readiness. He claimed he had heard allegations of lax security measures around ballot boxes and voters turned away from booths after running out of ballots. “It’s not sufficient to allow the Electoral Commissioner itself to review this matter ... that would be like asking the fox to review the security in the henhouse,” he said “it is absolutely essential that people understand that this process needs to be secure and it needs to be something which Western Australia can have absolute confidence in, otherwise we’re a third world nation.” Mr Love also raised questions as to whether the commission was adequately resourced to run the poll, which was held after a range of new labour intensive reforms including a new upper house system, donation disclosure and vetting requirements from the WAEC. Labor minister John Carey joined the calls for an inquiry. “I’ve been deeply concerned about the organisation,” he said on ABC Radio. “We have a fixed election date. You do the proper planning, and you have people who understand the way the election works on the day.”