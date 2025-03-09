WA Electoral Commission boss Robert Kennedy has confirmed he will launch an investigation into “unacceptable” issues at polling booths but has walked out of a press conference with questions still left to be asked. Premier Roger Cook slammed the WAEC’s handling running of the State election, with electors forced to queue for hours to cast their vote and some polling stations running out of ballot papers. WA Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash claimed voters were even ticked off the roll without actually voting, an allegation which will be fully investigated to understand if the conduct occurred according to a WAEC spokesperson. Mr Kennedy held a press conference that lasted just six minutes on Sunday afternoon before he walked away from reporters, leaving questions unanswered. He confirmed an investigation would take place but said what went wrong was still unclear. “The Commission’s focus is on completing the count in the coming weeks for those one-and-a-half million voters who cast their votes yesterday and prior to yesterday, this will help inform our understanding of what has occurred,” he said. “There will be a thorough investigation by the Commission, when I have the information from that investigation, I will share that with you.” Earlier in the day, Mr Cook said the situation on election day was “unacceptable”. “The waiting times of the people who are having to wait to vote, it was unacceptable that the WAEC actually ran out of some ballot papers in some booths, obviously they can get some from others though,” he said. “We were disappointed with the WAEC’s running of the election yesterday and I’m sure a lot of people shared our frustration with having to wait so long.” While Mr Kennedy said he acknowledged the Premier’s comments, he declined to say whether he agreed with them. “I acknowledge the Premier’s comments,” he said. “No elector likes to experience this kind of experience so we put a lot of planning and preparation with an aim to avoid this. “We’ve got an investigation that we’ll do in the coming weeks will hopefully provide us with the answers of where the problems have arisen.” In the aftermath of an election day marred with long lines and insufficient ballot papers eyes turned to staffing levels. Mr Kennedy said staffing levels were adequate except for a few “perfectly normal” last minute dropouts which were filled. He confirmed “select” polling stations were left without enough ballots. “The metropolitan polling places were fully staffed, staffing levels were monitored throughout the day and where increased demand was identified additional staff were sent to polling places,” he said. “At regional districts, recruitment is an ongoing challenge at every election, and it’s getting harder, regional polling places however did not appear to experience the same issues as metropolitan polling places.” Mr Kennedy also said some booths stayed open past 6pm to allow all voters in the line to cast their ballot. With a Federal election looming, Australian Electoral Commission spokesman Evan Ekin-Smyth allayed concerns of a repeat, maintaining it was a completely separate organisation to the WAEC. “In a system like the Australian voting system where large numbers of people effectively have the option to turn up where and when they want, you can never completely eliminate queues,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to minimise them as much as possible though.”