Liberal leader Libby Mettam says Roger Cook’s decision to scrap controversial new Aboriginal heritage laws was “the right thing to do”. In a statement released this morning to The West Australian, Ms Mettam said new regulations had overreached, causing unnecessary angst in the community. “This is the right thing to do and the only option given the significant overreach of these laws,” she said. “While the Premier’s first response was to name those who questioned this overreach as racist, as dog whistling or as dogs returning to their own vomit, this apparent backflip is certainly welcome.” The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 was passed late in 2021 by the WA Parliament, but regulations only came in on July 1. The new regulations replaced the 1972 Act and were designed to stop disgraceful incidents like the destruction of Juukan Gorge. But instead, new regulations captured everyday mums and dads on bigger blocks and farming properties. On becoming Premier in June, Mr Cook and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti pushed forward with introducing the new regulations on July 1 – refusing to halt the new laws even when it became apparent that they were causing confusion and fear in the community. Politically, the new Act was causing the Cook Government problems, with the heritage laws becoming an election issue at the Rockingham by-election, which saw Labor’s primary vote drop by 30 per cent. And there were fears the new laws were also turning West Australians off the Voice to Parliament. Ms Mettam had promised that if she became Premier, she “would rip up the Act” and start again. On Friday, Mr Cook and Mr Buti began briefing community groups and miners that it would scrap the new Act and relate to the 1972 Act, with some tweaks. “The matter is not over, and we will maintain the pressure on this Government to ensure that any legislation that might replace these laws does not overreach and that private property rights are protected going forward,” Ms Mettam said. “This is also a win for the thousands of people across the state who supported the petition, attended forums and backed our calls for a rethink on these laws.” WA Liberal senator Michaelia Cash, also an opponent of the heritage laws and the Voice to Parliament, told The West Australian this was a “humiliating back down for the WA Labor Party”. “Premier Cook should have listened much earlier and saved thousands of Western Australians, particularly farmers, the anguish and worry of the past few months,” Senator Cash said. “There is still a significant risk for farmers and local communities with the Albanese Labor Government proposing their own changes to cultural heritage laws at a Federal level. “Mr Albanese now needs to ensure that the disastrous Western Australian laws are not replicated at a Federal level. They should take note of the chaos in Western Australia and be extremely cautious with any new laws they propose. “The chaos that was caused in Western Australia indicates what could happen if a Voice to Parliament is enshrined in our Constitution. “You can scrap a bad law — but you can’t change the constitution once you have altered it.” WA Liberal Senator Dean Smith, who sat on the federal Juukan Gorge inquiry, said this is a “common sense decision”. “WA’s interests are best served by a workable aboriginal cultural heritage regime that enjoys the strongest support from our agricultural and mining communities,” he said. “Labor’s Act failed this important test. “If we are to avoid future Juukan Gorge experiences, then we must protect our agricultural and mining industries with modern, fit-for-purpose and distinctly Western Australian laws. “This must now be one of Premier Cook’s highest priorities.”