Inaugural Western Australian state-of-origin captain Graham Moss has backed Patrick Cripps to lead the Sandgropers to victory against Victoria at Optus Stadium next month. A sold out crowd will watch the highly-anticipated return AFL Origin on Saturday, February 14, nearly 50 years since Moss led WA to a 94-point victory over the "Big V" at Subiaco Oval on October 8, 1977. Cripps was last week announced as the captain for WA as part of the rejuvenated concept and Moss backed the star midfielder to lead from the front on home turf. "They need to understand that they're representing Western Australia and they've got to give their all, which I am sure they will after all the comments I've seen in the press from the players who have been picked, they're all keen to get out there," he told The West Australian. "Patrick Cripps stands out to me. He's a Brownlow medallist and a very proud West Australian. I think he'll show the way as captain of the team, they'll get behind him and WA can record a great win." Cripps said he was honoured to be named the skipper of the Sandgropers for the must-see clash. "To be named captain of Western Australia is incredibly special," Cripps said. "Representing the state means a lot to me, and I can't wait to lead the team out at Optus Stadium in front of our home crowd and hopefully make them proud." Moss was one of the stars for the home side in the maiden origin clash between WA and Victoria, finishing with 27 disposals, 14 marks and two goals, as they claimed a historic 23.13 (151) to 8.9 (57) victory. It was a historic match in many ways, with WA football great Graham "Polly" Farmer coaching for the last time, which Moss said was a major motivator for the team. "We were all keen to do well for him because it was going to be his last official game as a player or a coach in WAFL football. We gave a commitment to him that we'd do our best," Moss said. "Sir Charles Court gave us an address before the game which made it even more important for us to perform well. And we jumped into it straight away and the score at quarter time was WA 6.5 to Victoria zip. "The reason we played so well was because the aura of the 'Big V' had disappeared. State teams up against Victorian teams going well back into history were somewhat overawed by the fact that Victoria was seen to be the pinnacle of football and they were almost beaten before they got out on the ground. "With players returning from Victoria who were born in Western Australia and playing in the VFL as well as others like myself who had come back and experienced VFL, we didn't have that aura to be worried about. We just went out and played our natural game, we all played well together and history will recall he had a 94-point win." In a historic move, Moss will present a medal in his namesake to the best player from WA in the clash for the first time since 1998 when it was won by former Fremantle captain and dual North Melbourne premiership midfielder Peter Bell. The best player from Victoria will win the E.J. Whitten Medal which was last won by former Kangaroo Brent Harvey in 1999. It comes as Victorian selector Garry Lyon confirmed West Coast star Harley Reid was unlikely to be selected for the Big V.