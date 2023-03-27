For the first time, the AFL has officially recognised the link between head trauma and CTE — the degenerative brain condition being found in former players — in a senate inquiry into concussion.

But it isn’t sold on the links between chronic traumatic encephalopathy and deterioration in mental health in sufferers, including former players.

The senate inquiry has already interviewed leading medical specialists in the area, but the league’s highly-anticipated submission holds significant weight and has already been praised by experts.

It comes as the league commits a minimum of $25 million to its own study in the area, which they conceded in the submission could included complications around signing up participants from the AFL and AFLW.

It is also facing a class action, led by Geelong premiership player Max Rooke, which could see the AFL forced to pay out $1 billion in compensation.

Western Australian champion Graham Farmer is one of the higgh-profile former footballers to have been diagnosed with CTE post-mortem.

Camera Icon The AFL is facing a significant concussion lawsuit. Credit: Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos / Getty Images

“The AFL acknowledges that there is an association between head trauma and neurodegenerative disease,” their submission reads.

“The association between head trauma and long-term psychological health is less clear.

“While depression and anxiety are common symptoms associated with traumatic brain injury, they are also common in the general community and, it remains unclear to what extent pre-morbid mental health conditions represent confounding factors in outcome of injury.”

The league also said it “remains unclear” around the prevalence of CTE in contact sports.

It comes after two players, Adelaide’s Shane McAdam and Melbourne’s Kysaiah Pickett copped round one bans, thrusting the action of bumping back into the spotlight.